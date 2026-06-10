Business News | LTM Introduces BlueVerse™ Currency to Enable Outcome-Based Pricing in the Agentic AI Era

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today introduced BlueVerse™ Currency, an AI-linked commercial model that prices enterprise work by outcomes rather than effort consumed as enterprises scale agentic AI across core processes.

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BlueVerse Currency brings together the full BlueVerse stack--People (expertise on demand), Accelerators (reusable assets that speed delivery), Agents (autonomous AI workforce), Platforms (orchestration layer to scale delivery), and Tokens (compute and model usage)--into a single commercial construct.

It introduces outcome-linked pricing tied to measurable business results, enabling shared productivity gains so clients can capture AI-driven efficiency value. The model also supports fungible resourcing, enabling reallocation mid-contract to evolving priorities, and faster reinvestment, with savings redirected into innovation.

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It is underpinned by a hybrid structure with fixed and variable pricing components, supported by use-case-linked pricing constructs. It also includes subscription, managed-service, and factory setup currency models, and applies across Agentic Engineering Factory, Business AI Transformation, and Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) engagements.

"Enterprises are increasingly looking to align technology investments more closely with measurable business outcomes. BlueVerse Currency brings together talent, platforms, and intelligent agents into a unified commercial model--enabling clients to move from input-based constructs to outcome-led value creation, while scaling AI adoption with greater flexibility and transparency," said Venu Lambu, CEO and Managing Director, LTM.

BlueVerse Currency is powered by the BlueVerse ecosystem, LTM's gateway to the agentic enterprise. It enables LTM to price and deliver outcomes across core business processes, with Responsible AI, security, and governance built in.

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