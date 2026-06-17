Business News | LTM Launches BlueVerse™ on Databricks to Accelerate AI Monetization

BusinessWire India

San Francisco (California) [US], June 17: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced the launch of BlueVerse for Databricks, a new offering that brings together LTM's AI ecosystem, BlueVerse™, with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to accelerate AI-driven data monetization.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL-57 Lottery Result of June 17, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

BlueVerse for Databricks is designed to help enterprises drive tangible business outcomes from data and AI investments by addressing critical challenges in the secure and efficient management of data and compute resources, while optimizing business processes and providing pre-built industry solutions to unlock greater value from AI initiatives.

LTM BlueVerse helps companies reimagine core business processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, and marketing operations as AI-optimized workflows. It also enables organizations to accelerate time-to-value through pre-built, industry-specific solutions for Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Media & Entertainment, and Retail & Consumer Goods, or through custom implementations that leverage BlueVerse domain-specific accelerators and models. BlueVerse for Databricks leverages Lakebase, Genie, and Agent Bricks to build these capabilities on Databricks, combining LTM's industry expertise with the performance, security, and governance of the Databricks platform to support efficient, trustworthy, and scalable AI applications.

Also Read | Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online: Watch AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Match Free Telecast.

"Enterprises are moving beyond experimentation and looking to scale AI with trust, speed, and measurable outcomes. By bringing together the BlueVerse ecosystem and the Databricks platform, we help clients industrialize agentic AI, reuse proven assets, and operationalize AI across real enterprise workflows with stronger governance and faster time to market," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.

"Databricks helps customers turn data and AI investments into production outcomes," said Kori O'Brien, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, Databricks. "With BlueVerse for Databricks, LTM will help our customers move faster from platform to production by combining trusted data and AI with reusable workflows and operational controls."

The launch of BlueVerse for Databricks marks a key milestone in the growing strategic partnership between LTM and Databricks, backed by LTM's dedicated Databricks practice with a large pool of certified professionals focused on unlocking opportunities across the company's expanding base of global customers. LTM brings proven scale to the partnership, reinforced by its recognition as Databricks 2026 Global COE Partner of the Year.

To learn more about BlueVerse for Databricks, click here or visit LTM booth at Databricks Data + AI Summit, San Francisco.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)