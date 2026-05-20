Business News | LTM Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens® SAP Ecosystem 2026 Report, Highlighting SAP Business AI Capabilities

BusinessWire India

Warren (New Jersey) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens® SAP Ecosystem 2026, U.S. report, published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

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In the report, LTM was recognized as a Leader across three key quadrants:

- SAP S/4HANA System Transformation - Large Accounts- SAP Business AI and Business Technology Platform (BTP) Services- SAP Application Managed ServicesISG recognises LTM for its advisory-driven, AI-native approach to SAP transformation, enabling large enterprises to modernise complex SAP systems with minimal disruption. The report also notes LTM's strength in integrating AI throughout the SAP lifecycle to achieve tangible business outcomes.

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ISG also noted LTM's strong focus on clean-core SAP modernization, leveraging SAP BTP for side-by-side extensibility, modular innovation and upgrade-safe architectures. This approach allows enterprises to modernize SAP environments while maintaining resilience, governance and long-term agility.

In the SAP Application Managed Services quadrant, ISG recognized LTM for evolving SAP operations from traditional run-centric models to AI-driven, outcome-oriented managed services, supported by predictive AIOps, automation and business-aligned SLAs.

"As an AI-centric organisation, being recognized as a leader for Business AI and managed services by ISG across SAP transformation, underscores the strength of our AI-native SAP capabilities and advisory-to-execution model," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM. "With enterprises seeking to modernise SAP while managing risk and complexity, we remain focused on embedding AI responsibly to drive consistent and impactful business outcomes."

"LTM demonstrates strong leadership in SAP S/4HANA transformation and SAP Business AI/BTP services through its AI-native approach, large-scale global delivery, and deep SAP alignment, leveraging proprietary accelerators to drive clean-core transformations, faster time-to-value, and scalable, innovation-led enterprise modernization," said Tarun Nathooram Vaid, Manager and Principal Analyst, ISG.

The recognition reflects LTM's scale and depth in serving large, global enterprises, supported by a strong SAP practice and U.S. delivery footprint, as well as continued investments in AI-enabled platforms, SAP BTP innovation and ecosystem partnerships.

Access the full ISG Provider Lens® - SAP Ecosystem 2026, U.S. report here.

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