Business News | LTM to Drive AI-Powered Modernization of IT Infrastructure and Application Support for UK-Based SSP Group

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, has entered a strategic partnership with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide. Through this AI-powered partnership, LTM will deliver modernized, end-to-end IT infrastructure support and enhanced application maintenance services to SSP Group.

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As part of this engagement, LTM will leverage its advanced AI capabilities including its BlueVerse ecosystem to help SSP manage operational risks, simplify infrastructure and application complexities, and drive business efficiency and agility. Additionally, the collaboration will focus on enabling data-driven decision-making, accelerating innovation through automation, delivering scalable solutions that enhance customer experience, and driving cost optimization through AI automation and simplification.

"As we continue to advance our IT capabilities, having a trusted partner like LTM with deep domain expertise and a focus on AI-led innovation will help us accelerate our transformation, enhance efficiency, improve support operations and deliver greater value to our customers," said Jon Wood, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, SSP Group.

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"We are proud to partner with SSP Group in their digital transformation journey. With BlueVerse, and AI-first approach as well as a deep understanding of SSP' market, we are committed to being a key enabler in their IT support and modernization initiatives," said Manju Kygonahally, Chief Business Officer - Europe, LTM.

In the long run, LTM will support SSP's transition to an intelligent and streamlined IT infrastructure that supports its global network.

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