Phoenix (Arizona) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), through its Smart World business, has joined the Arizona Technology Council (AZTC) to expand its global reach in cutting-edge smart city and digital solutions. This partnership underscores LTTS Smart World's commitment to driving innovation and sharing expertise to shape the future of cities worldwide while strengthening Arizona's technology ecosystem. By welcoming LTTS into its network, the Arizona Technology Council gains a partner with deep expertise in the overall Tech segment and with a specialization in smart city solutions. LTTS' involvement will enhance collaborative opportunities, drive innovation, and contribute valuable insights to the Council's initiatives, strengthening Arizona's position as a leading technology hub. As a premium engineering and technology services provider in North America, LTTS will be engaging with AZTC's diverse community of technology leaders, innovators, and collaborators. Through this partnership, LTTS Smart World aims to contribute to Arizona's growth as a technology hub while sharing its expertise in key areas such as smart cities, digitization, automation and sustainable technology solutions. "We are excited to join the Arizona Technology Council and be a part of Arizona's dynamic tech community. Our goal is to not only to grow our presence in the region but also collaborate with fellow members to drive innovation and bring forward transformative engineering solutions through our Smart World business," said Abhishek Sinha, Executive Director & President, Medical, Smart World & Functions, at L&T Technology Services. The Arizona Technology Council is pleased to welcome LTTS as an integral part of its events and initiatives. By contributing expertise and building strong partnerships, LTTS will work closely with Arizona's business, technology, and government leaders to drive progress and shape the next wave of innovation. Together, LTTS and the AZTC aim to create lasting advancements across the tech industry.

