Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: The Lubrizol Corporation proudly announces the appointment of Bhavana Bindra as Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA). The newly created role will support Lubrizol's aggressive growth goals and ongoing commitment to the region. With over two decades of experience in the manufacturing industry and working with renowned companies in this space like REHAU and Cummins India, Bhavana will apply her leadership and industry expertise to drive Lubrizol's growth in the region. As Lubrizol IMEA Managing Director, Bhavana will be responsible for leading the company's IMEA team to deliver regional growth for Lubrizol and its customers, based on a local-for-local approach. Bhavana will work closely with Lubrizol leaders across the company to support localized market opportunities and strengthen relationships with in-region customers, suppliers and stakeholders. She also will provide oversight of a new Global Capability Center in Pune, India, which will serve as a regional hub that enhances Lubrizol's capabilities for regional growth. "Lubrizol has a long history of success across India, Middle East and Africa, and we look forward to further growing and strengthening our support for our customers and partners in these regions," said JT Jones, SVP, High Growth Regions, Lubrizol. "We have incredible talent across the region and look forward to expanding our team and our footprint across the region."

This appointment continues Lubrizol's commitment to the region, including a commitment of $150 Million investment in India to accelerate growth, most notably including a new state-of-the-art CPVC resin plant in Vilayat, India, which will be the world's largest CPVC resin plant when operational in 2025.

