New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Lulu Group International is soon set to expand its business in India with a new project in Nagpur.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI the company's Chairman and Managing Director, M.A. Yusuff Ali, shared that the group is in the early stages of planning for its expansion in these cities including Vishakhapatnam and Ahmedabad.

"We want to be a part of India's journey towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are now constructing one of the biggest shopping malls in Ahmedabad, and negotiations have started for another one in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, we are in the initial stage of architectural planning for a new project in Nagpur," Yusuff Ali stated.

He also expressed gratitude towards Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his support in setting up shopping malls in Visakhapatnam.

Nagpur has emerged as a key focus area for Lulu Group, with Yusuff Ali reaffirming the company's commitment to the city. "Nagpur is one of our priorities, and we are currently in the early planning stage for our expansion there," he said.

Speaking on India's international trade and investment relations, Yusuff Ali highlighted the strong partnership between India and Qatar.

"The relationship between India and Qatar is brotherly. We saw our Prime Minister himself receive the Amir of Qatar at the airport, which shows the strength of this bond. India is growing rapidly, and Qatar is one of its key partners. They are looking to invest in various sectors, including artificial intelligence, digitalization, IT, food processing, and food security," he added.

Lulu Group, one of the largest retail chains in the world is continuously expanding its presence in India, contributing to the country's economic growth through retail and food processing investments.

Lulu Group chairman is on India visit on the sidelines of Qatar's Amir official visit to India.

The Qatar Amir is on a two-day state visit to India. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation. He had earlier come to India on a State Visit in March 2015. (ANI)

