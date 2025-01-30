BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Lumina Datamatics, a global leader in content, retail support, and technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a controlling stake in TNQTech, a premier Chennai-based publishing technology company. This strategic acquisition solidifies Lumina Datamatics' position at the forefront of AI-driven publishing technologies, setting the stage for unparalleled innovation and service excellence in 2025.

The acquisition of TNQTech enhances Lumina Datamatics' portfolio with cutting-edge AI solutions for scholarly publishing, integrating seamlessly with the company's robust end-to-end content services. This synergy expands capabilities, enabling the company to serve scholarly publishers, commercial publishers, and learned societies with unmatched efficiency, quality, and speed.

Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO of Lumina Datamatics, said, "2024 has been an interesting year for Lumina Datamatics, marked by significant achievements and recognitions that underscore our commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. From being honored as a Great Place To Work® to receiving accolades for corporate governance and operational excellence, our journey this year has been transformative. As we step into 2025, we are poised to build on this momentum. Our focus remains on expanding our capabilities, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and delivering unparalleled value to our global partners. With a strong foundation and an inspired team, we look forward to redefining industry benchmarks and achieving new milestones in the year ahead."

A Year Marked by Accomplishments: Awards & Recognitions

Lumina Datamatics' 2024 success story is illuminated by several notable accolades:

1. Great Place To Work® Certification:

Lumina Datamatics has been certified as one of India's best workplaces in the Great Place To Work® annual survey for the second consecutive year (December 2024-December 2025). Among 25,000+ large companies (1,000 employees or more) in India, Lumina Datamatics stands out as one of only 590 recognized for its employee-first culture, underscoring its dedication to fostering trust, transparency, and innovation .

2. ICSI Certificate of Appreciation for Corporate Governance:

Recognized at the 24th ICSI National Awards in Bengaluru, Lumina Datamatics was lauded for its exemplary governance in the "Unlisted Segment: Emerging Category" in December 2024. This distinction highlights the company's unwavering commitment to transparency and ethical practices .

3. MQH-Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (RBNQA)

Lumina Datamatics was awarded the 2nd runner-up position at the prestigious MQH Best Practices Competition organized by the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (RBNQA) Trust in India held in November 2024.

5. India Risk Management Award:

In June 2024, Lumina Datamatics was honored at the 10th India Risk Management Awards for its best-in-class risk management strategies and processes within the Services Industry category. Presented by ICICI Lombard and CNBC-TV18, this award underscores the company's leadership in operational resilience .

6. IMC RBNQA Milestone Merit Recognition:

Awarded for excellence in Customer Satisfaction and Operational Efficiency, Lumina Datamatics received dual honors at the IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards in April 2024, solidifying its position as a benchmark of quality in the services sector .

These esteemed recognitions celebrate our business across sectors that excel in innovative practices, continuous improvement, and customer satisfaction, adhering to global quality standards. The TNQTech acquisition is a key step in Lumina Datamatics' strategy to leverage AI and advanced technology for the publishing and retail industries and in expanding our Journals business. This integration extends its capabilities from editorial development to production and digital content delivery, ensuring clients benefit from cutting-edge solutions.

Beyond business, Lumina Datamatics is equally committed to social impact. The company continues its CSR initiatives, such as the adoption of Konda Village near Mumbai, demonstrating its dedication to sustainable development and community upliftment .

With an expanding global presence, a dedicated workforce of 6500+ employees, and a proven track record of innovation, Lumina Datamatics enters 2025 poised for greater growth. The company remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the publishing and retail support sectors, fostering excellence, innovation, and meaningful partnerships worldwide. For any media queries, please contact us at pr@luminad.com.

