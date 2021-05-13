The company ranks as the sixth largest in Indian pharmaceutical market.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Thursday reported 18 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 460 crore.

However, sales revenue fell marginally by 1.6 per cent to Rs 3,783 crore in Qr FY21. But operating profits were up 58 per cent at Rs 492 crore due to lower input costs as well as lower employee benefit expenses.

The operating profit margin expanded by 8 per cent in Q4 FY20 to 13 per cent in Q4 FY21. Compared to operating profit growth, the net profit growth was muted as Lupin had Rs 98 crore exceptional gain in Q4 FY21 from the sale of Kyowa Pharma stake.

"We are happy that the journey to sustain margin improvement continues despite a challenging environment," said Managing Director Nilesh Gupta.

"On the back of a strong ramp-up of inline products and meaningful new product launches, we are confident of a solid growth trajectory and continued margin expansion," he said in a statement.

Lupin is the sixth largest company in Indian pharmaceutical market. It has 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres and more than 20,000 professionals working globally.

The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharma ingredients in over 100 markets in the United States, India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle East regions. (ANI)

