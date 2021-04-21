New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/ThePRTree): M2MIT Digital Private Limited, an upcoming IT and automation-driven solution provider, is all set to redefine the Digital Entertainment Industry. Recognized by the Department of Industrial Policy and promotion (DIPP), they are driving solutions in the software and IoT-based software industry by utilizing their specialization to the optimum.

The company has developed a unique business model that will act as a conduit between Content Providers and Consumers through ISPs. Their system is assisting the ISPs in creating customized bundles for the consumers to purchase in addition with their internet services at no additional costs, providing a continuous flow of entertainment and internet services.

They have built an OTT Aggregation framework that benefits a broader ecosystem helping both the content providers and content consumers. With their unique value chain, they aim to solve the dilemma of purchasing multiple subscriptions for availing the varied content according to the interests of the users.

The company not only plans to extend its services to the entertainment industry in India, but also plans to offer services to the neighboring countries. Discussing the preferences of the audience and the content, Manish Aggarwal, Head - Growth and Monetization, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India added, "This technology will enable content creators like us to directly connect with the ISPs and take our content to a larger audience. Small internet service providers will highly benefit from this as they will now be able to offer the best of our content archive to their users including native stories like Scam 1992, Avrodh, A Simple Murder and Your Honor as well as Hollywood titles like Power, Leonardo, For Life, The Spanish Princess and much more."

Further to which Tarun Katyal, Head of Partnerships at ZEE5 said, "As multi-lingual storyteller for a Billion Indians, it is our fundamental right to provide bespoke content viewing experience to consumers anytime, anywhere. With M2MIT reducing the barriers between an OTT platform and consumers, it serves us well to further hyper-personalise this experience for every individual offering content across languages and genres."

Speaking on the same, Mr. Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now, added, "Eros Now has always been at the forefront of technology innovations. Through this partnership with M2MIT, the premium platform aims to cater to a wider set of audience across India and offer its large content base of 12000+ movies across 16 languages. At a time when audiences are increasingly looking for fresh and new content, Eros Now's upcoming slate of 46+ originals and movies will continue to entertain and enhance the viewer's experience."

Speaking on the same, Ferzad Palia, Head - Voot Select, Voot Kids & International Business at Viacom 18 said, "Our focus at Voot is towards delivering unmatched viewing experiences to our users. While content is a key driver, user convenience is decisive in helping us garner user patronage. We are happy to partner with M2MIT towards ensuring that our content and stories are easily accessible and available for all our users".

Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, "Users are increasingly seeking solutions that make it possible for them to access the biggest pool of content in the easiest possible way. At Hungama, we have always worked towards ensuring a multi-device availability across various ecosystems. We are glad to partner with M2MIT and are certain that users across their network of ISPs will enjoy the breadth of our rich, diverse and multilingual library."

Under the aegis of Mr. Samir Sawant and Mr. Angad Sule, both the founders who have gained eminent expertise with their presence in the industry for over a decade and their Director Mr. Manoj Bhatia, who has experience of over 25 years in the industry and is one of the leading distributors of Satellite pay channels, M2MIT has created this technology that aims to create an ease of access to the users. This system offers the customers the advantage of watching their preferred content at the convenience of their own time without the boundations that come with television thereby eliminating the hassle of availing multiple services while making the most out of the concept of OTT platforms.

