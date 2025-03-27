VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: The prestigious Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Sammaan Award and the Padma Shri Sammaan Award were presented to notable achievers at a grand ceremony held on March 21, 2025, at Hotel Ashok, New Delhi. The glittering event witnessed a distinguished gathering of eminent personalities, including senior government officials, social activists, business leaders, and accomplished artists. The ceremony was a testament to the spirit of social service, excellence, and dedication toward building a better society

The evening commenced with a soulful cultural performance showcasing India's rich heritage, followed by speeches from prominent speakers who emphasized the importance of perseverance, social responsibility, and community engagement. The award presentation segment was the highlight of the evening, with awardees being honored on stage amidst enthusiastic applause. Each recipient's impactful journey was narrated, inspiring the audience with their relentless efforts to create meaningful change.

The awards, approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions across diverse sectors. Dignitaries at the event praised the recipients for their selfless dedication and unwavering commitment to societal development, emphasizing how such recognition can inspire others to follow similar paths of positive impact.

Among the celebrated awardees was Maayur Jittsingh Kagade, a renowned Martial Arts Instructor and Karate coach. Maayur was recognized for his exceptional contributions to "Training & Teaching" and "Social Work Worldwide." His tireless efforts in empowering individuals and fostering positive societal change earned him these distinguished honors. As a dedicated instructor, Maayur has mentored numerous students, helping them build discipline, confidence, and self-defense skills while actively participating in initiatives promoting social welfare and community support.

Expressing his gratitude, Maayur Jittsingh Kagade said, "I am deeply humbled to receive these prestigious awards. This recognition not only acknowledges my work but also motivates me to continue my mission of making a positive impact in society."

In addition to his achievements in martial arts and social work, Maayur Jittsingh Kagade is set to make his film debut as the lead actor in the upcoming movie Maqam. Notably, the film will also feature the final screen appearance of legendary actor Tom Alter. The film is expected to deliver a powerful message, adding another feather to Maayur's diverse portfolio of impactful contributions.

