New Delhi [India], March 4: Mach Conferences and Events Limited, a leading player in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, is delighted to announce a landmark update regarding its first B2C Religious Tourism Package to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Marking the launch of its "Religious Tourism" segment, Mach successfully organized its inaugural B2C packages to the Maha Kumbh Mela as a pilot project, catering to an exclusive and opulent clientele. The Company offered a seamless and comprehensive travel solution, encompassing premium air tickets, luxurious hotel bookings, private transfers, and a dedicated guide to ensure an unparalleled experience.

The overwhelming response and glowing feedback from participants have reinforced Mach's confidence in expanding and refining this segment further.

Religious Tourism is the biggest tourism market in India. Mach is now focusing on carving a distinctive niche in the untapped Religious Tourism market by delivering unique, all-inclusive experiences for visiting holy sites across India. This package transcends conventional travel and lodging services, offering travellers an immersive journey into the history and spiritual essence of each location, complemented by a luxurious, expertly guided experience.

Management Comment:

Commenting on the development, Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Conferences and Events Ltd. said:

"This is an exciting period for Mach Conferences as we enter into one of the fastest growing segment of the Indian economy. Religious tourism is one of the most important and large opportunity segment yet not formalised, thereby not reflecting the true potential and might. With this initiative we try to contribute to professionally exploit the potential.

This addition to portfolio of existing services has been truly humbling as it has enabled us to experience that what the tourists exactly go through. We shall improvise based on this experience and create a significant offering out of this new addition. The Religious Tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16% till 2030, as per one of the newspaper report. We are now fully geared to take advantage of this opportunity and create products suited to different needs of various class of religious tourists.

I would like to thank each member of Mach Conferences family, as well as our Customers and all other Stakeholders for their faith in us. We shall continue to innovate upon our service offerings thereby contributing to the best travel experiences."

About Mach Conferences & Events Limited:

A pioneer in the MICE industry, MACH Conferences and Events has set a high standard in successfully arranging, coordinating and carrying out formal Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events across the globe. The Company has more than 20 years of experience with certifications from eminent bodies like IATA, ADTOI, IATO, and PATA.

Having conducted over 300+ large and medium-size events in previous 3 years involving over 30 of the most elite brands, it takes pride in claiming to be among the supreme performers in the MICE industry. Not only in the Indian subcontinent, but our wings span across multiple countries, all thanks to our 86 dedicated and proactive team members. These top-notch set of experts have varied expertise apart from being blessed with an in-depth and updated knowledge of the MICE Industry. As a result, they know this sector inside out, better than the rest.

