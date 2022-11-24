Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Research shows that without structured early education, children are likely to fall behind throughout their academic careers. Believe it or not, most children develop a full range of necessary life skills like socialisation, critical thinking, focus, self-control, and self-motivation by the age of five. For the first time, children below the age of three have been brought into the formal schooling system with the release of the New Education Policy 2020.

The recently released National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for Foundational Stage 2022 is a blueprint covering domains and outcomes for Early Childhood Care and Education. Macmillan Education India's much-loved product Hop Skip and Jump (HSJ) which turned 18 this year, is in line with the NCF recommendations for early childhood needs, abilities, and interests. A comprehensive programme in itself, Hop Skip and Jump is used by millions of young learners and stands tall in the pre-primary category.

Enhanced Hop Skip and Jump (HSJ) was launched at an event in Bangalore, hosted by Macmillan Education India. Over 100 educators from leading schools participated in the event, which included a workshop on 'Developing FLN skills in Early Years'. Enhanced HSJ was released by Ms. Emma Bourne, Managing Director, Macmillan Education - Curriculum, Rajesh Pasari, Managing Director, Macmillan Education India and the senior management team. In his address, Rajesh Pasari highlighted the efforts of Macmillan towards building foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) with well researched products. He also spoke on the commitment of Macmillan towards professional development of educators and how it supports over 50,000 educators annually to gain the requisite skills to meet needs of 21st century classrooms.

Hop Skip and Jump recently received the renowned 'Award for Excellence in Book Production' from the Federation of Indian Publishers. These awards, granted each year, serve as industry benchmarks for evaluating national book production standards.

Macmillan Education India (MEI) has an unrivalled reputation in the school market. MEI produces curriculum resources in both print and digital form and offer assessments along with teacher training. MEI has been in the school and higher education market in India for over 130 years and is today partnering with over 20,000 schools and reaching over 10 million learners. It is quite probable that every child from a private school in India would have read Macmillan Education content at some stage of life.

Macmillan Education is part of Springer Nature, a leading global research, educational and professional publisher, home to an array of respected and trusted brands providing quality content through a range of innovative products and services. Springer Nature is the world's largest academic book publisher, publisher of the world's most influential journals and a pioneer in the field of open research. The company numbers almost 13,000 staff in over 50 countries. Springer Nature was formed in 2015 through the merger of Nature Publishing Group, Palgrave Macmillan, Macmillan Education and Springer Science+Business Media.

