Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Ahead of the investors' summit in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Mumbai today to hold a series of meetings with various investors regarding investment prospects in his state. He will also invite investors to the summit.

He is paying special emphasis on sectors such as pharma and medical equipment manufacturing.

He is expected to meet top officials of Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, CEAT, US Pharma, Chemerics Life Sciences, Incube Ethical Pharma, Gufik Biosciences, and Piramal Group among others.

Madhya Pradesh is set to hold the global investors' summit in January 2023, after a gap of three years. (ANI)

