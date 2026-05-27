Business News | Magellanic Cloud Posts Landmark FY26 Yearly Results with Rs 700+ Cr Total Income, and Strong Q4 Results with Rs 205.5 Cr Revenue & 8% Gain in EBITDA

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE & BSE: MCLOUD), a global technology enterprise focused on digital transformation, AI-driven solutions, intelligent e-surveillance, and drone technologies, today announced its financial results for Q4 FY26, reflecting strong operational momentum and sustained business expansion across key verticals.

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The Company reported total FY26 revenue exceeding ₹706 Crores, driven by expanding enterprise engagements, growing adoption of AI-powered surveillance solutions, and continued execution across its technology businesses.

For Q4 FY26, Revenue from Operations stood at ₹205.5 Crores, registering a robust 25.5% year-on-year growth, demonstrating continued business momentum and execution strength across e-surveillance, IT services, and emerging technology platforms.

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Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at ₹30.4 Crores, while EBITDA margin improved to 8.1%, reflecting operational discipline, enhanced execution efficiency, and stable margin performance across business segments.

During the quarter, the Company further strengthened its presence in critical infrastructure e-surveillance, BFSI security systems, and enterprise digital transformation initiatives. Magellanic Cloud also continued to expand its international footprint while deepening long-term customer relationships across strategic sectors.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy, Global CEO, Chairman & MD, Magellanic Cloud, said:

"Q4 FY26 marked a strong finish to the financial year and reflected the resilience and scalability of our operating model. We witnessed a sustained increase in our e-surveillance business, expanded our presence within Indian Railways and BFSI infrastructure, and continued boosting our enterprise technology partnerships globally. Our E-surveillance order book in the Public Sector alone closed the year at over ₹200 crore, while the group's revenue crossed ₹698 crore at the close of FY26, reflecting broad-based diversification across e-surveillance, digital transformation, and enterprise technology businesses."

"The company's focus throughout the year has remained centered on disciplined execution, customer trust, and long-term capability building. The scale of repeat mandates, strategic renewals, and expansion into new markets demonstrates confidence in our solutions and execution framework. As we move into FY27, we remain committed to accelerating innovation-led growth while maintaining strong governance and operational excellence."

Q4 FY26: Key Financial Highlights

- Revenue from operations stood at 205 Crores in Q4 FY26, as against 164 Crores in Q3 FY 26.

- EBITDA rose 8.13% Q-o-Q to 581 Crores in Q4FY26, up from 537 Crores in Q3FY26.

- Total Income rose to 211 Crores in Q4FY26 from 165 Crores in Q3FY26.

- Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 11.35% Y-o-Y to 304 Crores in Q4 FY26.

Consolidated Financial Results as on 31st March 2026

- Q4 FY26 Consolidated Performance Highlights

- Revenue from Operations stood at ₹205.5 Cr in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹156.3 Cr in Q4 FY25, while registering a growth of 25.4% QoQ.

- Total Income increased to ₹211.6 Cr in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹159.2 Cr in Q4 FY25, while registering a growth of 28.2% QoQ.

- Total Expenditure was ₹176.1 Cr in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹128.7 Cr in Q4 FY25, while registering a growth of 35.1% QoQ.

- EBITDA stood at ₹58.1 Cr in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹48.0 Cr in Q4 FY25, while registering a growth of 8.1% QoQ.

- EBITDA Margin stood at 28.3% in Q4 FY26 as compared to 30.7% in Q4 FY25.

- Depreciation expense stood at ₹15.7 Cr in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹10.6 Cr in Q4 FY25, while registering a growth of 27.9% QoQ.

- Finance Cost stood at ₹6.9 Cr in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹7.0 Cr in Q4 FY25, while registering a growth of 1.8% QoQ.

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹35.5 Cr in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹30.5 Cr in Q4 FY25, while registering a growth of 2.4% QoQ.

- Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹30.4 Cr in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹22.6 Cr in Q4 FY25, while registering a growth of 6.1% QoQ.

FY26 Consolidated Performance Highlights

- Revenue from Operations stood at ₹697.9 Cr, registering a growth of 16.9% YoY.

- Total Income increased to ₹706.8 Cr, reflecting a growth of 17.5% YoY.

- Total Expenditure stood at ₹559.0 Cr, up 21.9% YoY.

- EBITDA stood at ₹224.3 Cr, registering a growth of 7.0% YoY.

- EBITDA Margin stood at 32.1%, compared to 35.1% in FY25.

- Depreciation expense stood at ₹50.8 Cr, reflecting a growth of 19.6% YoY.

- Finance Cost stood at ₹25.7 Cr, registering a growth of 5.0% YoY.

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹147.8 Cr, reflecting a growth of 3.6% YoY.

- Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹114.4 Cr, registering a growth of 11.4% YoY.

Key Business Highlights

E-Surveillance (Magellanic Cloud Subsidiaries - Provigil Surveillance Ltd. & IVIS International Pvt. Ltd.)

Provigil Surveillance Limited continued to strengthen its leadership across railway and BFSI surveillance infrastructure through multiple strategic order wins during the quarter.

- Provigil secured a ₹4.10 crore order from South Central Railway for advanced locomotive surveillance systems designed to improve operational visibility, monitoring efficiency, and safety assurance.

- The company strengthened its regional presence through multiple mandates across the Central Railway - Nagpur Division:

- Secured a ₹3.61 crore order for deployment of Full HD IP CCTV surveillance systems integrated with Network Video Recorders (NVRs), and associated power and communication infrastructure.

-Bagged a ₹5.36 crore order for deployment of RDSO-compliant Full HD IP CCTV surveillance systems integrated with AI-enabled video analytics.

- Further, received a ₹6.16 crore order for the deployment of a Video Surveillance System (VSS) across 66 manned non-interlocked level crossing gates spanning Nagpur, Raipur, and Bilaspur divisions.

- During the quarter, Provigil received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from RailTel Corporation of India Limited for the deployment of CCTV surveillance infrastructure valued at ₹1.55 crore.

- The company secured a ₹2 crore mandate from Central Railway - Bhusawal Division, further reinforcing its growing railway surveillance order pipeline.

- Expanding its presence within the BFSI sector, Provigil secured a landmark order exceeding ₹25 crore from Punjab & Sind Bank, significantly strengthening the company's position in enterprise-grade banking surveillance infrastructure.

- Additionally, Provigil won a ₹10 crore order from Indian Bank for the deployment of a comprehensive surveillance infrastructure across banking operations.

Collectively, these wins reinforce Magellanic Cloud's growing leadership in intelligent surveillance systems, critical infrastructure modernisation, and enterprise-grade monitoring solutions across transportation and financial services ecosystems.

IT & ITES (Subsidiaries - Motivity Labs & JNIT Technologies)

- Motivity Labs secured a major enterprise engagement renewal valued at $4.7 million with a leading global enterprise partner, reflecting strong customer confidence, long-term relationship continuity, and the company's consistent delivery excellence across digital transformation initiatives.

- The company successfully conducted an AI-Driven Project Management Conference, bringing together technology leaders and delivery teams to explore evolving execution models, AI-led delivery transformation, and next-generation project governance frameworks.

- In collaboration with Redington Limited and Amazon Web Services, Motivity Labs hosted "Lead with Cloud," a focused industry session centered on cloud migration, modernization, GenAI integration, and managed services designed for scalability, resilience, and enterprise execution readiness.

Industry Participation & Ecosystem Engagement

- Magellanic Cloud teams actively participated in Startup Mahakumbh 5.0 held in Delhi, one of India's leading startup and innovation platforms, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, industry leaders, and emerging technology ecosystems.

- The team also participated in Convergence Expo 2026, one of Asia's most influential technology and infrastructure exhibitions and conferences, showcasing advancements across digital infrastructure, communications, AI, surveillance, and enterprise technology solutions.

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: MCLOUD) is a publicly listed global technology company specializing in digital transformation, AI/ML, cloud, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, the company operates through subsidiaries Motivity Labs, Scandron, IVIS, Finoux and JNIT Technologies, serving 100+ clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With over 1,600 professionals and a focus on innovation-led value creation, Magellanic Cloud continues to redefine enterprise efficiency, security, and intelligence through scalable digital ecosystems.

Visit: www.magellanic-cloud.com

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