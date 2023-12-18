NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 18: magicpin-local savings super-app and India's largest hyperlocal startup, today announced that it featured on the list of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023, which awards the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. This recognition underscores magicpin's remarkable growth, innovation, and impact in the hyperlocal space.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Fire in Lucknow's SGPGI Hospital Operation Theatre Leaves Woman, Child Dead (Watch Videos).

Deloitte Technology Fast 50, over the years, has become one of the most aspirational and coveted recognition for tech entrepreneurs of the nation. The list comprises some highly competitive, new-age, agile businesses that are not only focusing on revenue and growth, but are also resolving numerous societal challenges, including issues of sustainability, financial inclusion, medical technology, et al.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized among India's fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte. We have grown 2.5x in the last 15 months with 10 million active users and have plans to achieve $12 billion GMV by the end of 2024. This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work and relentless commitment to growth," said Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder of magicpin.

Also Read | Maharashtra: South Korean Woman YouTuber Allegedly Harassed During Live Streaming, Video Surfaces.

"Achieving sustained revenue growth over three years is a tremendous achievement. Attracting enough customers to attain such fast growth makes a strong statement about the quality of a company's product and its leadership. magicpin's phenomenal growth puts it in excellent company," said Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

The company's sophisticated tech allows its 5 lakh+ listed merchants including majority of local retailers to attract new customers and boost sales. For customers, magicpin allows discovery around the location and offers discounts, saving options throughout the year on prominent categories such as 10,000+ fashion stores, 2,000+ fine dining restaurants, grocery, pharmacy etc. Earlier this year, magicpin joined ONDC and has become the biggest seller app on the network. With food delivery as the prominent category, magicpin crossed 10 lakh orders during the World Cup under the ONDC umbrella.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India programme selection and qualifications

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India programme, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific programme recognising India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The programme recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)