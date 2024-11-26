VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: LPM Engineering Pvt. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of construction machinery, proudly received the Entrepreneur Excellence Award in the Manufacturing and Export of Construction Machinery category at the highly prestigious Saksham Summit 2024. The award was presented to Mahaveer Prasad Mali, Founder and Managing Director of LPM Engineering Pvt. Ltd., at the grand event held at the Jio Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai by eminent personalities, Dr. Shakeel Saifi, Chairman of World Peace Harmony and Lok Sabha candidate and Dr. Rishi Aacharya, Co-Founder and Mentor of Life Champions Ecosystem.

The award ceremony, organized by Dr. Ajay Shesh, Founder of Life Champions Ecosystem, was graced by esteemed presence of Renowned Chief Guests, including Sunil Kumar Pintu, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Shripad Kulkarni, Founder President of BBNG, and Mahboob Kasar, Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (GST), Maharashtra, whose presence added immense prestige to the occasion.

Laxmi Engineering Works was founded in 2012 as a proprietorship MSME unit. Later, in 2016, LPM Engineering Pvt. Ltd. was established, but still it remains widely recognized by the brand name "Laxmi". Starting from humble beginnings in Ajmer, Rajasthan, LPM Engineering has grown into a globally recognized player, manufacturing high-quality machinery that is used in real estate and construction projects across India and abroad. The company's product portfolio includes Fly Ash Brick Making Machines, Concrete Block Making Machines, German Technology Concrete Block Plants, and Turnkey Solutions, designed to meet the evolving demands of modern construction.

The Entrepreneur Excellence Award presented at the Saksham Summit 2024 is a testament to LPM Engineering's relentless pursuit of innovation, quality, and sustainability in the manufacturing sector. Under the leadership of Mahaveer Prasad Mali, the company has built a reputation for delivering cost-effective, environmentally-friendly, and state-of-the-art construction machinery solutions. With over 1,000 successful installations worldwide, LPM Engineering's impact on the construction industry is undeniable.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Entrepreneur Excellence Award at the Saksham Summit 2024," said Mahaveer Prasad Mali, Managing Director of LPM Engineering Pvt. Ltd. "This award not only acknowledges our commitment to excellence in manufacturing but also motivates us to continue developing sustainable, innovative solutions for the construction sector. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and the entire LPM team for their dedication and trust in our vision."

LPM Engineering's focus on eco-friendly solutions has set it apart in the construction machinery industry. The company's Fly Ash Brick Making Machines, for example, use fly ash--an industrial byproduct--as a raw material, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability. Additionally, their German Technology Concrete Block Plants represent the latest advancements in manufacturing, ensuring durability, precision, and enhanced performance for large-scale construction projects.

The company's mission goes beyond just manufacturing machinery. LPM Engineering is committed to empowering local entrepreneurs by providing the tools and knowledge they need to succeed. Through initiatives such as training and demo programs in their Ajmer facility and offering turnkey solutions, LPM Engineering is helping to foster entrepreneurship across the country.

Looking ahead, LPM Engineering Pvt. Ltd. plans to further expand its product offerings, including Concrete Batching Plants and advanced German Technology-based Concrete Block Plants, to cater to the growing demands of the construction sector. The company's future growth is also focused on increasing its global reach, building on its success in both domestic and international markets.

Founded in 2012, Laxmi Engineering Works has emerged as one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of construction machinery. From its humble beginnings, the company has grown into a global player, specializing in the manufacturing of fly ash brick making machines, concrete block making machines, german technology-based concrete plants, and providing turnkey solutions for the construction sector. LPM Engineering remains committed to delivering cost-effective, eco-friendly, and high-quality solutions that empower businesses and entrepreneurs in the construction industry.

