New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/ATK): Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna, a new heartwarming music video is now out. The music video features actors Aaira Dwivedi and Adnan Khan. The song is composed and penned by Amjad Nadeem Aamir. The soulful track is crooned by the very talented singer, Moin Sabri.

Released on Zee Music Company, Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna is produced by SoulMedia Entertainments. The video features Aaira and Adnan as a couple in love. The couple shares some adorable moments together. But something happens that creates differences. The video shows that love can bring you joy and happiness, but it also gives you pain and heartbreak. Actors Aaira Dwivedi and Adnan Khan have a wonderful chemistry together.

Singer Moin Sabri has put his heart and soul in singing this mesmerising track. The music and lyrics stir many emotions. By listening to it just once, a music lover will be hooked and play it on loop. The music has the right amount of emotions, passion, love and pain.

Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna music video is also shot beautifully. While the actors look good together, one cannot get enough of the striking locations of Dubai. Singer Moin is also featured several times in the music video. The music supervision is done by KRM Entertainment (Rohit Purohit and Kashif Husain)

The actor, singer and music director are quite happy with the release of their music video. They all had fun working on it and hope people enjoy every bit of it. In no time, one can expect the song to be the favourite love ballad of youth. It's a perfect song for music lovers to make reels on.

Watch the music video below: https://youtu.be/CM_P3HhFthI

