New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/SRV): Majestic Garbh Sanskar (https://www.garbhsanskar.co), an Ahmedabad-based organization, launched the world's first mobile application-based garbhsanskar solution named Garbh Sanskar Guru mobile application (http://guru.garbhsanskar.co) in 2018 so that every pregnant mother from anywhere in the world can practice garbh sanskar and positive pregnancy at their convenience.

Team Majestic Garbh Sanskar has conducted more than 1000 online free Garbh Sanskar workshops in the last two years, through which more than two million pregnant mothers have been guided with the proper knowledge of Garbh Sanskar, which itself is a milestone in the domain.

The organization was founded by four friends Jayshree Upadhyay, Daya Agrawal, Prashant Agrawal, and Hardik Upadhyay with a vision to ensure positive pregnancy for women and the healthy well-being of babies.

Every parent wishes the best for their child. A healthy pregnancy not only ensures a baby's health in the womb but after birth, too. It is believed that practising garbha sanskar will result in the holistic development of the unborn child.

Pregnancy can make a mommy moody, irritable, sad, and anxious due to various hormones raging through your body! Garbh Sanskar, a positive and joyful lifestyle during pregnancy, helps the pregnant mother manage emotions and feelings, which is good for both mother and baby.

When a woman is pregnant, her baby is experiencing everything that a pregnant mother experiences. This includes the voice of the mother, family members, sound in the environment, the air you breathe, the food you take and the emotions you feel. When you feel happy and calm, it allows your baby to develop in a comfortable, relaxed environment.

It is evidently proved by stories of how Garbh Sanskar had a very positive effect on mythological characters like Abhimanyu and Prahlad. They enhanced their learnings in their mothers' wombs. This practice of garbh sanskar is not only taken during pregnancy but also starts preparing at least a year before conception. Garbh sanskar covers the guideline for a positive lifestyle during the pre-pregnancy and pregnancy phases.

Researchers found that the environment in the fetus growing up in the mother's womb is very important. For example, Tobacco and alcohol could increase neural damage in particular brain regions! Activities to change the lifestyle positively are recommended to pregnant women and play an essential role in the holistic development of the unborn child.

