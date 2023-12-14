NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: EVM, a popular brand for computing and mobility products and owned by Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd., introduces EnLap Pro Laptop Power Bank. Crafted with the highest precision and powered by revolutionary technology, the EnLap Pro is set to redefine the standards of portable power solutions. EVM also offers a wide range of high-quality IT and telecom products, including internal and external SSDs, RAM, wireless headsets, GAN chargers, and more, catering to the diverse needs of tech enthusiasts.

Designed for the go-getters and globetrotters, the EnLap Pro is not just a power bank; it's an essential companion for those who demand power and style in one sleek package. Packed with a colossal 30,000mAh Li-polymer battery, this powerhouse is ready to charge your Macbook , Type-C laptop and all your compatible Gadgets with the efficiency you deserve.

"In the era of the new generation workaholics, the traditional confines of office spaces no longer define productivity. The EnLap Pro is a testament to EVM's dedication to the evolving needs of professionals who demand seamless power, irrespective of their location. Whether working during travel, at camping sites, Treks, or even during unexpected power drops, the EnLap Pro ensures that the freedom to work from anywhere is not just a concept but a reality," expressed Snehkumar Purohit, Chief Strategist at EVM India.

EVM's EnLap Pro Laptop power bank at just Rs. 3999 on Vijay Sales, boasting an enormous 30,000mAh Polymer battery capacity and a sleek, premium design that is sure to turn heads. With 5 LED indicators displaying its battery status & PD charge, you can rest assured that you won't be caught off guard with a dead power bank. Its 65W ultra-fast charging PD output and 22.5W USB output deliver lightning-fast charging speeds, making it the perfect backup power supply for travel, camping & emergencies. This power bank is capable of charging Type-C laptops and MacBooks, providing maximum convenience for those who are always on the go. Its compatibility with all USB and Type-C devices makes it a versatile choice for all your charging needs.

EVM's EnLap Pro also boasts a high-quality, sturdy body with multi-layers of chipset protection, ensuring exceptional durability and reliability. And with the premium body design, it is not only practical but also fashionable to carry around. So, whether you're on a long road trip or simply need some extra juice for your devices, the EnLap Pro is the perfect solution to keep you connected and powered up.

EVM's EnLap Pro is available for purchase at Vijay Sales for Rs. 3,999 on their ecommerce website and nearest retail stores. With two output & input ports, EnLap Pro allows for simultaneous charging of up to two devices, making it as the perfect travel companion.

EVM EnLap Pro comes with a unique 2-year warranty, assuring consumers of the finest after-sales assistance. The after-sales service is also top-notch, with a free pick-up and drop-off after sales service available for added convenience. EVM is committed to serving its customers with a wide network of 500+ service locations across the country.

Moreover, EVM India believes in giving back to society and has initiated a noble cause of donating INR 10 to a child cancer fund for its every product sold. This gesture reflects the company's social responsibility and dedication to making a positive impact on the community.

EVM, incorporated in 2008, is one of India's leading privately held company with strong presence in Consumer Durables, IT and Mobile Accessories. Envisioned 15 years ago, the company was started with a vision to improve the lives of people by giving them easy access to latest technology and smart value products. EVM is a 'Made In India' consumer electronic brand which focuses on consumer's needs and provides value for money products. EVM brand already exists in the India market (B2B) and has a strong distribution channel across the country. The company has more than 500+ centers.

