Business News | Makers and Director Imtiyaz Bhat Launch DGP Kashmir's Teaser, Ashmit Patel, Daisy Shah, Sara Khan Among Others Attend

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: The makers launched the teaser of much anticipated film DGP Kashmir, that is based on the sacrifices of the cops. Present were the cast of the film including Daisy Shah, Ashmit Patel, Sharib Hashmi, Sara Khan, Gavie Chahal, Mir Sarwar, Puneet Issar among others. Singer Sukhwinder Singh also graced the launch, who has sung an important song in the film.

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Produced by Vijay Kumar of T3S Entertainment pvt. ltd. the film is directed by Imtiyaz Bhat, Film Creative Director Is Hussain Khan

When asked about what pushed Imtiyaz as a filmmaker to tell a story like this, he shares, "I have been staying in Kashmir since my childhood so I am aware of the struggles existed there. I had gone through fears of being there. Through this film DGP Kashmir, I am trying to tell my experiences. The situations out there are normal now, so, I thought why not make a film on the sacrifices made by cops. Since no one has really spoken about the issues hence I decided to make a film on this subject."

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"Our film is entirely a different attempt, it has nothing to do with the current wave of Dhurandhar or any other political movement. It is a story about a soldier, who gives his life for the country and its people. I have cast my actors aptly keeping the narrative mind," he adds.

"I have finished around 40% of the shoot so far and the rest will be shot in coming months in Kashmir. I am aiming for a theatrical release by end of this year," Imtiyaz further tells.

Daisy Shah, who plays an IPS officer in the film is really excited to so this role. She says, "I had played a cop before but this is my first ever time that I get to play a role of an IPS officer. It is a much higher rank and a very challenging role. As a cop, you don't have many missions to go to but as an IPS, you have many. As this film is about a lot of true incidents happened in Kashmir so you will get to relive all those on screen."

"The film is about those unsung heroes of Kashmir who are not celebrated much. I hope that people will get to see me doing action in film. However, I haven't started shooting for my part but I am starting it from July so Ib have about a month tob prep for it. Since I am a National Level shooter so it will help me in playing the role better," she concludes.

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