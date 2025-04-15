PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: FundooLabs., an innovative venture from Gujarat, is redefining the way children engage with science through its unique range of DIY scientific and sensory toys. With a strong vision to make science fun, interactive, and accessible, FundooLabs has carved a niche for itself in the growing active learning space. Founded by Naitik Chotai, an engineer-turned-entrepreneur, the brand was born out of a father's desire to nurture his daughter's curiosity and inspire thousands of children to fall in love with science.

With a solid foundation in engineering and a successful corporate career at Larsen & Toubro, Naitik took a bold step in 2016 to pursue his passion for practical science education. What started as hands-on science programs for schools soon evolved into a full-fledged product company specializing in safe, non-toxic DIY toys/kits designed to spark creativity and scientific thinking among children aged 4 to 14. FundooLabs' product range includes chemistry-based DIY kits, squishy making kits, slime-making kits, and the signature Blobbie® Ready to Play Slime Range - all developed with a strong emphasis on safety, engagement, and cognitive skill-building.

The company's journey reached a new milestone with its appearance on Shark Tank India Season 4, where Naitik presented FundooLabs to an esteemed panel of investors. Supported by a live demonstration from his daughter, the pitch highlighted the brand's impact and potential, securing a deal of Rs66 lakh for 7% equity from renowned investors Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta. The Shark Tank experience not only provided FundooLabs with the financial boost but also opened doors to strategic mentorship and growth opportunities, propelling the brand into the direct-to-consumer space and leading to a remarkable surge in online orders.

"At FundooLabs, we believe science should be felt, explored, and enjoyed--not just memorized. What began as a personal mission to spark curiosity in my daughter has now transformed into a movement that empowers thousands of young minds to explore, question, and create. Our journey to Shark Tank India reflects our passion for turning curiosity into play and ideas into joyful discovery. As we grow, our vision remains clear: to make science fun, hands-on, and accessible to children everywhere." Naitik Chotai, Founder & CEO, FundooLabs Creative Learning Pvt Ltd

Today, FundooLabs products are available across 3,000 retail outlets, including leading chains like Hamleys and Crossword, reaching children in more than 25 cities of India. The brand has also started expanding its footprint internationally, proudly exporting its 'Made in India' toys to neighboring countries. Its pivot during the pandemic from service-based learning programs to product innovation has positioned FundooLabs as a frontrunner in India's DIY Scientific and Sensory toy segment.

With a strong belief that learning should be fun, engaging, and hands-on, FundooLabs continues to create experiences that nurture scientific aptitude, curiosity and critical thinking. FundooLabs is now aggressively entering the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space through their website www.fundoolabs.com and also available through quick commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, making their products easily accessible to modern parents. With ambitious plans to expand globally and a vision to reach Rs200 crore in sales by 2030, FundooLabs is well on its way to becoming a global ambassador for Indian innovation in the Scientific and Sensory Toy industry.

