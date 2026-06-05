Business News | Mallcom Bets Big on India Manufacturing, Expands PPE Capabilities With Sanand Facility

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 5: Mallcom India Limited, India's leading Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) brand, today shared key developments from its growth journey, including the operationalisation of its Sanand, Gujarat facility.

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The company announced an investment of over INR 100 crore in the plant, which has become its 17th manufacturing unit and is currently employing above 200 work force (about 50 direct and above 160 indirect), with plans to scale this to over 300 jobs by next year. The facility houses a range of product lines, including NBR and PU gloves dipping lines, injection moulding machines, gloves printing lines, safety helmets, and bump caps. Mallcom also highlighted the recent addition of a new NBR dipping line with online printing and stripping, and its efforts to localise products such as Protech PU gloves, which were earlier imported. The company further noted its selective dependence on imported raw materials from countries such as China, Italy, Sri Lanka, Brazil, and the Netherlands, while emphasising their ongoing efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The Sanand unit reflects Mallcom's strong focus on product innovation, quality assurance, and sustainability-led operations. The facility integrates environmentally responsible practices such as the use of biomass pellets for cleaner energy generation, a Zero Liquid Discharge system for water conservation, and adherence to SEDEX-audited standards of ethical manufacturing. With vertically integrated operations, the company maintains stringent quality control across processes, ensuring compliance with global safety certifications including EN, CE, ANSI, and IS standards. This, coupled with investments in energy-efficient machinery, waste management systems, and safe working conditions, positions Mallcom's PPE portfolio as a reliable, high-performance alternative to low-cost imported products.

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Mr. Giriraj Mall, Executive Director, Mallcom India Ltd., said, "Resulting from our MoU with the Government of Gujarat, our Sanand facility represents a significant milestone in our expansion journey and reinforces our commitment to building globally competitive manufacturing capabilities in India. Our continued investments reflect a balanced focus on innovation, sustainability, and strengthening indigenous production."

Mr. Rohit Mall, Associate Vice President, Mallcom India Ltd., added, "With advanced technologies, enhanced production capabilities, and a sharp focus on quality and compliance, we are well-positioned to meet evolving industry demands while creating long-term value for stakeholders and generating meaningful employment opportunities."

Mallcom has also established India's first DTA (domestic tariff area) unit for Protech PU Gloves in its Sanand facility. With a strong focus on serving the rapidly growing Indian industrial safety market, this unit supports the "Make in India" initiative by reducing dependence on imported PU gloves, a category historically dominated by imports from China and other Asian countries. This also strengthens Mallcom's position as a leading domestic PPE manufacturer while driving import substitution through advanced glove manufacturing technology.

Mallcom further noted that the Sanand facility will serve as a key growth driver in its manufacturing roadmap, enabling the company to scale capacities, deepen localisation, and accelerate product innovation in the PPE segment and also expanding its manufacturing footprint beyond West Bengal and Uttarakhand. With a continued emphasis on sustainability, quality, and ethical operations, the company aims to strengthen its position as a globally competitive, India-based manufacturer while contributing meaningfully to employment generation and the evolving industrial safety landscape.

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