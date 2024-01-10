VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10: Kauvery Hospital Main Alwarpet, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals successfully performed a laser-assisted complex angioplasty on a 58-year-old man from Papua New Guinea. The patient, who is known to have hypertension, severe obstructive sleep apnea, and a high BMI, had previously undergone an angiogram in 2016 that revealed triple-vessel coronary artery disease. Despite being advised to undergo bypass surgery, the patient, classified as moderate to high risk, chose to postpone the procedure.

In recent times he witnessed a deterioration in the symptoms, prompting an exploration of alternative treatment options. Guided by medical recommendations, the patient was referred to Kauvery Hospital for laser procedures and complex coronary interventions. After a thorough clinical observation and in view of best clinical outcomes the patient underwent laser assisted complex angioplasty.

This procedure aimed to effectively address all three affected blood vessels, including a chronic total occlusion of the right coronary artery. The accomplishment of this complex intervention, carried out by precision and expertise, stands as a remarkable clinical outcome by Kauvery Hospital.

The procedure not only alleviated the immediate health concerns of the patient but also served as a safer alternative to the previously recommended bypass surgery. The utilization of advanced laser technology played a pivotal role in the success of the intervention, showcasing the hospital's commitment to staying at the forefront of medical innovation.

The patient was discharged the following day after the procedure that indicates the efficiency of the treatment, and the positive outcome suggests a potential improvement in the overall quality of life. With relief from symptoms, the patient is anticipated to resume normal activities while continuing medical treatment and addressing sleep apnea.

Dr. Rajaram Ananthraman, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet , said, "The individual was deemed high risk due to three vessel block and it was indeed imperative to give him the intervention inorder to prevent further complications. However, he was hesitant to undergo a bypass surgery and he had come across Laser Angioplasty through digital media and approached us for an appointment. We found his condition to be suitable for a laser assisted angioplasty and we immediately performed the procedure. He recovered swiftly and he was able to fly back to his hometown."

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals added, "This remarkable success in laser-assisted complex angioplasty exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation. We are proud to have a team of skilled professionals who consistently deliver exceptional care, ensuring the well-being of our patients. The ongoing pursuit of excellence in providing cutting-edge medical solutions and compassionate healthcare is our aim."

