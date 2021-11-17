Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): In recent decades, real estate across the country has seen unprecedented changes and trendsetting innovations.

It is time for the real estate companies in Bangalore to adapt to the demands for change.

Making the construction more sustainable and buildings more eco-friendly are probably a few of the popular demands that have taken the whole construction world into a new era- an era of innovation, adaptation, and solution. Mana Capitol- an ambitious project by Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd. has all the elements of innovations to rank in the category of sustainable buildings with a sprawling green rooftop.

How have the Indian cities responded to these demands?

Indian cities' response to these worldwide trends is probably evident from the fact that builders and construction majors in India are doing away with their traditional construction methods with just concrete and steel as the main elements.

The new era of construction is all about adding natural elements while minimizing the traditional elements to make the real estate projects more environmental-friendly. Among initiatives that can strengthen environmental friendliness, construction companies in India have adapted to several novel ideas, including the green roof initiative.

A brief into the Green roof construction

To make sustainability in construction possible, green roofs have emerged as an essential component of sustainable urban development in the last three decades. They have earned global recognition due to their distinct economic and ecological advantages, along with rising environmental awareness. However, as of right now, green roofs and rooftop gardens are restricted to only the major cities around the world and it is making a significant impact on the urban environment.

In Indian cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, the concept of green buildings is slowly but steadily becoming the new norm of construction. Government regulations are put in place to promote green buildings which ensure states and municipalities adopt to new norms.

How green roofs are a game-changer?

Roofs are no more just a part of the building, but an essential element that can add to the overall energy efficiency of the building. The best construction companies in Bangalore, for example, are coming up with advanced and sustainable technologies to execute this idea of making the whole building energy-efficient by redesigning the traditional roof.

The overall idea is to make the whole roof more beautiful, more eco-friendly, and give the whole building a cooling effect. Watering the plants on the roof adds to the general cooling of the surroundings and the building.

Hence, it is crucial to identify a sustainable water source. Top real estate companies in Bangalore, Noida, Chandigarh, and Mumbai are also looking out for ways to treat the wastewater to provide a continuous source for the rooftop garden.

Green roofs or 'terrace gardens' also add to the aesthetics of the whole complex, making it more beautiful and appealing from the outside apart from other numerous benefits like rainwater harvesting and providing relief in summer.

Mana Capitol - A vantage green initiative in Sarjapur

The entire project is a trademark transformation of innovative design and sustainable construction methods. On the one hand, it provides all the modern state-of-the-art amenities to cater to the needs of the Millennial working diaspora. On the other hand, it also promotes the green concept through its green roofs and terrace gardens.

Furthermore, Mana Capitol has a Sky court library for all the bookworms. Sitting outside in the open and reading in the breeze is a dream for every book lover. Keeping such a thought in mind, the dedicated Sky court library has been erected.

Also going with the trends, Capitol has developed its own terrace kitchen garden so that the residents get plentiful green veggies - pure, organic, and healthy, without rushing to the weekly market. In that sense, it is one of the best ready-to-move-in homes in Bangalore with a terrace kitchen garden.

Felicitation by TOI Business Award

India's largest daily, The Times of India, recently felicitated Mana Capitol with the prestigious Times Business Award for the Best Convertible Homes in Bangalore. With the inclusion of this award, Mana Projects has now established itself as one of the leading real estate companies in Bangalore.

The bottom line

Green roofs or rooftop gardens are increasingly becoming popular, and builders in Bangalore or any other city cannot ignore that. Going with the flow, builders have to find out ways to incorporate these demands into their building. Doing so will not only be beneficial for the customers in large but also the real estate companies themselves. After all, going Green is the new age mantra.

