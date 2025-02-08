PNN

New Delhi [India], February 8: It is with immense honour and pride that the Managing Director of Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, Mohali, has been felicitated with the coveted Young Achiever Award in Education by Amar Ujala. This illustrious accolade was presented by Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, Hon'ble Governor of Himachal Pradesh, in recognition of his visionary leadership, transformative contributions to education, and unwavering commitment to societal progress.

Renowned for his forward-thinking approach and ability to harmonize tradition with innovation, he has been instrumental in positioning CGC Jhanjeri as a paragon of academic excellence and holistic development. His dynamic stewardship has catalyzed the institution's evolution into a hub of innovation, fostering intellectual rigor and nurturing global-ready leaders.

Reflecting on this prestigious honor he expressed, "This recognition transcends individual merit; it is a celebration of the collective endeavor and dedication of the CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) fraternity. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every student, faculty member, and stakeholder who has contributed to this journey of excellence. Together, we aspire to create an indelible impact on society through transformative education."The Amar Ujala Young Achiever Award is a resounding testament to his pioneering vision and steadfast resolve to bridge the chasm between academia and industry while uplifting communities. His remarkable contributions have not only redefined education but also established a benchmark of societal responsibility and innovation.

CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) takes immense pride in celebrating this milestone, a shining reflection of his indomitable spirit and enduring legacy in advancing education and empowering communities. This accolade reaffirms the institution's unrelenting commitment to excellence, innovation, and global impact.

