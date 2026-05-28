Business News | Managing Medical Expenses with Personal Loans: What You Should Know

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 28: Medical emergencies rarely come with a warning. Even with a buffer amount prepared and medical insurance, you may still incur out-of-pocket expenses. Hospital admission, surgery costs, medicines, and follow-up care can build up expenses fast. This is where a personal loan can help. It is a backup for replenishing the shortfall of funds quickly. If you're considering borrowing for a treatment, understanding how medical loans work helps you plan your loan application wisely.

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How personal loans help during medical emergencies

When medical costs crop up, access to funds is the need of the hour. A personal loan addresses this immediate financial pressure in these practical ways:

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- Quick disbursal: Medical emergencies are often time-bound, and waiting on payments is not an option. With 100% digital process, personal loans support urgent financing needs efficiently. The loan amount is approved and disbursed within 10 minutes with personal loans like FIRST money by IDFC FIRST Bank.

- Minimal eligibility checks: Lengthy paperwork is the last thing you need while dealing with urgent situations. When you apply for a personal loan online, the hassle of physical documentation is replaced with simple eligibility checks and e-KYC.

- No collateral requirement: If you don't have assets to pledge, no need to worry. As personal loans are unsecured, they don't come with the requirement of putting your property or assets at stake. You can borrow solely based on your income and credit profile.

- Multipurpose use: Medical expenses are never defined. What starts with a consultation or diagnosis can manifest into hospitalisation. Leading to this stage may attract a range of costs for tests, medicines, room rent, and more. Personal loans offer flexibility to handle such diverse expenses.

- Structured repayment: The loan amount you use to cover the large medical bills gets divided into fixed EMIs. You choose the EMI by adjusting the tenure. With more control over the repayment structure, the loan becomes manageable.

- High borrowing amount: To meet your varied financial needs, lenders sanction a high borrowing amount, going up to ₹15 lakhs, based on their policy and your eligibility. You can also access multiple on-demand loans to meet additional financing needs within the same loan offer.

Things to check before applying for a medical personal loan

Before you apply for a personal loan for medical needs, check these factors to avoid financial strain later:

- Eligibility and documentation: Check the lender's eligibility criteria, which typically include age, income, employment, and existing obligations. Also, prepare documentation proactively to reduce delays. - Total cost: Besides comparing interest rates, consider the processing fees, penalty on overdue EMIs, EMI bounce charges, stamp duty, and other cost factors. This gives you a realistic view of the total borrowing cost. - Repayment flexibility: Choose a tenure that fits your monthly income flow. Also, check how the tenure impacts the interest outgo. Maintain a balance between repayment comfort and effect on overall loan cost. - Lender's reputation: Your borrowing experience is entirely influenced by the lender's service. Check reviews, emphasis on transparency, track record, and customer assistance to select a reliable loan provider. - Approval timeline: In urgent timelines like medical emergencies, speed is paramount. Some lenders offer approval within minutes for a medical loan. Look out for such efficiency to save valuable time.

Ideal way to use a personal loan for medical costs

A personal loan works best when used with clarity. A few practical steps to follow for a purposeful and manageable borrowing include:- Get a treatment estimate from the hospital to borrow the right amount. - Use insurance for eligible claims and cover the pending expenses with a personal loan. - Factor repayment into budgeting even before you borrow. Plan with a personal loan EMI calculator. - Close early with variable income, like bonuses and incentives. Some lenders allow foreclosure without any fee.

Final words For an emotionally and financially draining expense like medical emergencies, simplified financing tools are a necessity. With online personal loans, funding such costs becomes relieving. No uncertainty as the loan terms are clearly disclosed, and the funds are credited to your account with minimal intervention. Once you apply, you are not bothered for additional details. You are only required to agree to the approved terms, and the funds are credited within minutes.

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