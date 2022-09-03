Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manav Rachna International Schools, a part of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, with their evolving focus on futuristic education have always ventured into new areas in the pedagogic field and translating ingenious ideas into successful endeavors.

Upholding the same tradition, Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46 has added yet another feather to its illustrious cap of offerings with the launch of Media Shala - a neoteric concept that is bound to metamorphose the whole idea of imparting education.

The scintillating launch event was graced by prominent dignitaries from multitudinous fields of Direction, Media and Communication, Business and Operations. Upasana Dutt - Director of India Operations, The Economic Intelligence Unit; Vineeta Jerath - a seasoned media and communications professional, Editor of magazine SUBURB and Prabhu Usgaonkar - a veteran in Direction, Editing and Film Production were the eminent guests.

Dr Amit Bhalla - Vice President, MREI; Dr Sunny Bansal - Executive Director, MRIS 46 Gurugram; Sanyogita Sharma - Director, MRIS; Dhriti Malhotra - Director Principal MRIS 14 along with Principals of other Manav Rachna Schools, students and teachers attended the launch event.

The concept aims at building responsible capabilities among the students in the realms of media and design communication, journalism, filmmaking, photography and podcasting. Tapping on the dormant creative pursuits of the students pertaining to media and design verticals - photography, film-making, podcasting, journalism, design and more.

Dr Amit Bhalla addressed the students and guests quoting, "I see that the work we are doing in sound media, design and communication would converge into all different subjects that the students are learning. I can visualize Media Shala to be the nerve center of the school that will touch each and every vertical of learning like sports, science, mathematics, social sciences and interpersonal relations."

In her inaugural address, Dhriti Malhotra highlighted, "We are in our 13th year and the school has progressed with every passing year. Today, we take another step forward in the direction of excellence by launching a futuristic curriculum with Media Shala and I am grateful to all the parents, teachers and students who have supported us on this journey."

Upasna Dutt quoted, "I personally feel that it is important to value individual freedom and creativity, and this can only be achieved when we instil those thoughts in children at a young age."

Jasmita Oberoi, along with her team of media experts, outlined the objective of Media Shala as to how it will make children future-ready in whichever career choices they make.

Media Shala is a Unique Futuristic Media and Design Curriculum with ultra-modern Infrastructure and equipment for the students to explore their skills and interests in the field of design and media. It is the second design vertical of the 'Future Skills and Sustainability' programme curated in order to produce a community of creative students who excel at the art of storytelling; to build aware, responsible and confident students with critical thinking skills, and to empower students with future skills for meaningful content creation, this new venture will definitely inspire the students to explore their creative pursuits.

Considered a pioneer in advanced education across a variety of domains, with a groundbreaking approach in the field of futuristic education, Manav Rachna International School Sector 46, Gurugram has taken a revolutionary leap by inaugurating the Media Shala which is driven to build essential skills amongst the students through programmes such as journalism, podcasting, filmmaking, graphic design, photography, gaming and much more aligned to UNDSGs while being constantly engaged in reflection and inquisition.

Parents and teachers present at the launch seemed enthusiastic about the new facilities as they witnessed the new gen infrastructure and set up where children will learn to explore their creativity through media and design curriculum.

Manav Rachna International School continues to scale new heights of success and innovation in the field of education with this novel venture.

