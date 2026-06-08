Business News | Mandatory Domestic Solar Cells to Reshape Market, Spur Consolidation: Report

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): India's solar industry is entering a structural transformation phase as the mandatory use of domestically manufactured solar cells under ALMM List-II comes into effect. With this transformation, the solar power market will likely move towards oligopoly, says JM Financial.

With over 120 manufacturers, the Indian solar industry's collective installed module capacity exceeds 210GW, of which 173GW is enlisted under the ALMM List I. These manufacturers can be further classified into three categories: potentially large integrated players, technologically strong domestic players, and policy-dependent assemblers who largely depend on import duties and ALMM protection. Meanwhile, India's "solar cell manufacturing capacity lags at 30GW across 13 enlisted players, expected to touch 60-70GW by FY28E (10-15 players)," the report added.

Also Read | Great Nicobar Project: India to Invest INR 13,000 Crore for Dual-Use Airport and Runway for Navy and Civil Aviation.

On the other hand, "the ALMM List-III, which proposes to extend the domestic mandate to ingots and wafers, is currently under consultation with a proposed implementation timeline of Jun'28," the report said.

Effective June 1, 2026, all solar projects commissioned under Net-Metering and Open Access are required to use solar PV modules from ALMM List-I and solar PV cells from ALMM List-II.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Closing Bell Updates: Stock Hits New 52-Week Low.

Noting the "government implemented the ALMM List-II without a blanket deferral despite significant industry pressure," JM Financial expects that "the ALMM List-III will be introduced within the stipulated timeline of Jun'28."

In FY26, India installed 44.6GW of solar power capacity -- including 15 GW from the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment and captive projects, up from 10 GW in FY25. By the end of March 2026, cumulative installed solar open-access capacity reached 32.9 GW.

As per CEA, total RE capacity under construction at end-Mar'26 is 138GW, comprising 90GW solar, 29GW wind and 19GW hybrid. As per JM Financial, "10-15GW of solar open access capacity under construction may be eligible for relaxation and will have insignificant impact on opportunities for cell-module integrated players."

As the policy focus shifts toward capital- and capability-driven integration--with solar cells from June 2026 and ingots/wafers likely by June 2028 - "the industry will inevitably witness consolidation, exit of weaker manufacturers and a gradual move towards an oligopoly," said JM Financial. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)