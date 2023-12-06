PNN

New Delhi [India], December 6: Marking the occasion of World AIDS Day, Manforce Condoms India's No.1 Condom Brand from the house of Mankind Pharma launched the #SafeTiesToSaveLives campaign in collaboration with SAATHII NGO, supporting the country's pledge to eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030. The brand joined forces with SAATHII to create awareness around the sensitive issue of HIV/AIDS.

Abiding by the theme of 'Let Communities Lead,' the entire campaign was devised with the purpose of establishing a strong lifelong relationship with the communities to help them save numerous lives with valuable information. Conversations around HIV/AIDS are considered still a taboo in our society, which offers resistance to achieving the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat in the country. Considering the gravity of the situation, community-led initiatives play a crucial role in enlightening the masses about the nuances of the infection (HIV) and disease (AIDS). In the process, the brand aspires to normalize conversations around safe sex to get rid of the prejudice harbored by people.

Working towards achieving the noble cause, Manforce Condoms, in collaboration with SAATHII, is organizing on-ground activities as part of the campaign to build a strong connection with the communities. The activities were directed to encourage and improve access to family planning counseling and services for women living with HIV. Aimed at fostering trust, innovating, and ensuring service implementation among communities living with, at risk of, or affected by HIV, the entire initiative was focused on empowering the vulnerable group.

In the pursuit of amplifying the message, the activity has begun in few cities and will be conducted in 50 districts to inculcate awareness among the masses. To ensure a better reception of messaging amongst the audience, IEC kits are being distributed to sensitize the community on the importance of family planning, healthy living with HIV, and rights to PLHIV in reference to the HIV/ AIDS Act 2017. At the same time, felicitation programs are being organized to commemorate and acknowledge the efforts of women community leaders in providing services to HIV+ pregnant women.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Mankind Pharma Ltd. said, "To witness a change in the world, it is very important to bring about a change in the communities as it forms an essential part of society. On similar lines, to bring about a positive change in the perception of people around sensitive issues such as HIV/AIDS, it is imperative to drive awareness at the grassroot level to steer them clear of any prejudice related to the disease. Along with this, such initiatives help empower the affected communities to stay abreast of their rights to live a responsible and respectful life."

Elaborating on the same, Dr. Sathish Kumar, Country Director at SAATHII said, "We have observed that in several situations, People Living with HIV are unaware of their legal rights and also lack the information needed to plan their family. In order to support them get access to a quality life, it is important to conduct such on-ground activities at regular intervals to shape the change we expect to see in society."

To maximize the reach of the message, the campaign video was made live across social media platforms. This was in perfect confluence with the purpose of establishing an irrevocable bond with the audience to foster a progressive society.

