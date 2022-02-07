Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI/PNN): Manik Wings Music, named after Khanapur popular Manik Cloth Stores has become the first independent music label company in Belgaum district in Karnataka.

Manik Wings Music, founded by Kamal Gulab Jain in memory of his grandfather, who founded Khanapur popular 'Manik Cloth Stores' on July 29 2020, has already released four songs and than the other three projects are underway in three languages: Hindi, Marathi, and Punjabi.

Kamal Gulab Jain has demonstrated that success does not only imply financial wealth, but also how rich you are in your heart. This is what inspired Jain to carry on his family's legacy by working hard to make his mark in the world of music.

"I founded the music label in honour of my late grandfather MANGILALJI JAIN and great-grandfather SAMARATHMALJI JAIN," said Kamal Gulab Jain, founder of Manik Wings Music. In 1963, my great-grandfather relocated from Rajasthan to Khanapur in Belgaum to start a clothing business. Manik Cloth Stores was the name of our stores. Manik has since become a household name in the clothing industry and has celebrated 50 years in Khanapur."

Kamal Gulab Jain is an independent producer, Singer, Actor, entrepreneur and brand ambassador for PKG Lifestyle and Magazine. He put up his first savings of Rs 46,000 in producing his first music album at the young age of 16. He produced another album titled 'Maa' and it gave him his first payment from YouTube. For Jan, it was no looking back.

"We have already released four songs on Manik Wings Music and three more projects in Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi are underway. I have invested in a Marathi film, short films, and other etc. said Kamal Gulab Jain.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)