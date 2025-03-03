Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 3 (ANI): Manohar Lal, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, on Monday announced the Cities Coalition for Circularity (C-3), a multi-nation alliance for city-to-city collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and private sector partnerships.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the C-3 alliance was announced at the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific in Jaipur.

Inaugurating the event, Union Minister Manohar Lal stated, "We propose that a working group of member nations be formed after this forum to finalize the coalition's structure and operational framework."

This is expected to be a game-changer in the city-city partnerships across nations, the minister added.

The ministry said Manohar Lal reaffirmed that this forum would act as a catalyst for resource efficiency and a low-carbon economy, strengthening collaboration between policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to build a sustainable future.

During the inaugural address, the Minister said, "Circular Economy is not just an environmental responsibility but an economic necessity".

He pointed out that India has always practiced sustainable living, but industrialisation has increased waste and resource inefficiency.

"Now is the time to modernise and integrate these traditional sustainable practices with technological advancements," he said.

Going further, the Minister announced that the forum will adopt the Jaipur Declaration (2025-2034), a nonpolitical, nonbinding commitment that will guide the next decade of efforts towards resource efficiency and sustainable urban growth.

The Union Minister, along with Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma, inaugurated the 3R India Pavilion.

The pavilion features the International 3R Trade and Technology Exhibition, showcasing over 40 Indian and Japanese businesses and start-ups working on waste management and Circular Economy solutions. (ANI)

