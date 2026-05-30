Business News | Manoj Ceramic Limited Reports Strong FY26 Performance, Accelerates Premium B2C Surface Solutions Brand

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Manoj Ceramic Limited (INE0A6N01026), a technology-driven ceramic and interior surface solutions company, announced its audited financial results for H2 FY26 and FY26, delivering healthy growth supported by export expansion, premium product diversification, digital transformation and operational strengthening.

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The Company continued strengthening its position as a premium omnichannel B2C brand operating across retail showrooms, dealer networks, institutional projects and exports, while focusing on technology-enabled customer engagement and design-led surface solutions.

During FY26, MCPL expanded its domestic and international footprint through continued retail expansion, growing export operations to global markets. Company also accelerated its AI-led digital transformation initiatives, expanded its premium product portfolio including Quartz, Exotic Stones and Wooden Planks, and strengthened operational efficiencies through backward integration, warehouse expansion and improved working capital management initiatives.

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Management Perspective

Mr. Dhruv Rakhasiya, Managing Director of Manoj Ceramic Limited stated, "FY26 has been an operational improved year for MCPL as we strengthened our positioning as a digitally-enabled premium B2C ceramic and interior surface solutions brand. During the year, consolidated revenue grew 23.4% to ₹202.99 Cr, while PAT increased 10.1% to ₹12.01 Cr, driven by retail expansion, premium product diversification, export market penetration and technology-led customer engagement initiatives.

During FY26, we expanded our domestic and international presence through the launch of the Dubai Display Centre, strengthening export operations across Africa, GCC, UK and U.S. markets, while further scaling our premium retail ecosystem. We also accelerated digital transformation through AI-powered MCPL Studio, CRM integration and automated customer engagement systems, improving customer conversion efficiency and building a scalable omnichannel platform.

Operationally, we strengthened backward integration and supply-chain capabilities through the operationalization of our Upper Thane Cutting & Polishing Facility along with expansion of warehouse and logistics infrastructure. These initiatives improved operational control, customization capabilities and premium-margin realization. Inventories increased to ₹62.35 Cr to support business scale-up and premium product expansion, while trade receivables reduced to ₹62.16 Cr from ₹72.61 Cr. Company achieved significant improvement with the working capital cycle improving by ~23% YoY from 231 days in FY25 to 178 days in FY26 and by ~44% from 317 days in H1 FY26, reflecting a sharp improvement in cash conversion efficiency.

MCPL's sector-first Trade Credit Insurance framework and stronger operational controls continue to ensure domestic debtors remain secured and insured, supporting safer dealer expansion, improved liquidity visibility and stronger long-term business resilience. Looking ahead, we remain focused on scaling exports, expanding our premium retail footprint, increasing contribution from high-margin premium surfaces and strengthening our position as a globally recognized, technology-enabled interior solutions brand. With continued focus on operational discipline, digital scalability and premiumization, we remain confident of delivering sustainable medium-term 25-30% CAGR growth in next 3 years."

About Manoj Ceramic Limited

Established in 1991 as 'Manoj and Company,' the business initially focused on trading building and construction materials such as marbles, granites and tiles.

Manoj Ceramic Limited (MCPL) has since evolved into an internationally standardized ceramic contract-manufacturing public limited company, specializing in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives under its brand "MCPL," distributed through dealers, retail showrooms, B2B wholesale, and exports.

Through continuous adoption of new technology and innovation, MCPL has established itself as a trendsetter in the ceramic industry, shaping modern design standards worldwide. After 3 decades of excellence, MCPL continues its strategic expansion, reaching every wall and floor with innovative solutions.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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