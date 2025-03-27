VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: Marastu®, a rapidly growing full-stack digital marketing agency known for its strategic expertise in SEO, SEM, Paid & Organic Social, and the fastest turnaround in Link Building, has announced the addition of Pranav Solanki as its Associate Director of SEO.

Also Read | Anti-CAA Violence Case: Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Sharjeel Imam's Plea Against Framing of Charges in 2019 Anti-CAA Protests.

Marastu®'s Rapid Growth & Industry Recognition

In just 1.5 years, Marastu has established itself as a trusted partner for brands and agencies, recognized for its innovative digital marketing strategies and execution speed. The agency has gained significant attention for its quickest turnaround in Link Building, providing high-quality, authoritative backlinks at an unmatched pace--an essential factor in SEO success and domain authority growth.

Also Read | Opposition Flags 'Denial of Speaking Opportunity' to LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, 'Politicisation' of Speaker Om Birla's Remarks.

Pranav Solanki: A Powerhouse in SEO

With over 12 years of experience in SEO, Pranav Solanki brings extensive expertise across various industry verticals. Having worked with leading agencies and brands, particularly in the Australian market, he has successfully led white-label partnerships and managed direct brand SEO strategies.

Pranav is well known for his strategic, results-driven approach to SEO. He has developed ranking acceleration techniques that combine quick wins with long-term sustainability. His passion for continuous experimentation and research in search marketing has positioned him as a key industry expert.

Leadership's Perspective on Appointing Pranav Solanki

Rahul Doshi, CEO & Founder of Marastu®, emphasized the significance of this addition:"Pranav's expertise will significantly enhance our ability to experiment, research, and innovate in SEO. His knowledge will directly improve the performance of our existing clients, giving us a clear competitive edge in search marketing. His deep understanding of the Australian market will help us strengthen our presence and sustain more clients in that region."

Vikas Jain, Founder of Marastu®, also highlighted the strategic value of his appointment:"We see immense potential in Pranav, and his presence will be a game-changer for Marastu®. His versatile experience across different verticals will enable us to offer more refined and tailored strategies to our clients. His leadership will further strengthen our position in the Australian market and beyond."

A Stronger Future for Marastu®

With Pranav joining the leadership team, Marastu® is poised to elevate its SEO and link-building strategies, providing even faster and more effective results to its clients. His strategic mindset and hands-on approach will help Marastu® drive innovation, expand globally, and maintain its reputation for delivering the quickest turnaround in link building.

For more information, visit: https://www.marastu.com/Press Contact: press@marastu.com

About Marastu®:

Marastu is a leading full-stack digital marketing agency in India, specializing in SEO, SEM, Paid & Organic Social, Branding, and the fastest turnaround in Link Building. With a results-driven approach and strategic execution, Marastu® has quickly become a preferred partner for brands and agencies worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)