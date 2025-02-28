VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28: Marg Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School, a reputed institution known for its commitment to academic excellence and holistic student development, has once again proven its mettle on the global stage. The school has set three remarkable world records on February 14, 2025, certified by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records.

In an extraordinary demonstration of teamwork and coordination, students achieved a new world record for the Most Human Pyramids Formed by a Team in 30 Minutes. A total of 133 human pyramids were successfully completed by 290 participants, highlighting their agility, balance, and discipline. Divided into three groups, all participants performed simultaneously, attempting 143 pyramids, of which 133 met the world record criteria.

The school achieved the Longest Readathon Relay by a Team, lasting an impressive 12 hours and 2 minutes. A total of 319 participants showcased their reading skills and endurance in English, Tamil, and Hindi. This remarkable accomplishment highlights the institution's commitment to fostering literacy and a strong reading culture among students.

Further expanding their list of achievements, the school set a third world record for the Most Participants Presenting Mathematics Concepts, Definitions, and Formulae in 3 Hours (Single Venue). A total of 167 participants engaged in this academic marathon, with 165 successfully meeting the world record criteria. This remarkable feat highlights the institution's strong emphasis on mathematics and logical reasoning.

R. Rakshitha, Senior Adjudicator, Elite World Records, lauded the students, saying, "The young achievers of Marg Vidhyalaya have displayed exceptional talent, determination, and teamwork. Their achievements are truly inspiring, and it is heartening to see their dedication to learning and excellence."

P.G. Prathiba, Adjudicator, Asian Records Academy, expressed her admiration, stating, "The enthusiasm and passion of the students were remarkable. Their ability to achieve such prestigious records at a young age reflects the school's commitment to holistic development and academic brilliance."

U. Nagajothi, Records Manager, Tamilan Book of Records, added, "It is a proud moment to witness such an extraordinary performance by the students. Their efforts, coupled with the firm support of the school and faculty, have resulted in a truly historic achievement."

Speaking on this proud occasion, Smt. Geetha, Principal of Marg Vidhyalaya, stated, "These records stand as a testimony to the dedication, discipline, and hard work of our students. We are committed to providing them with opportunities to excel, and this achievement reflects their passion for learning and perseverance. I congratulate all the students, teachers, parents, and the entire team on this remarkable accomplishment," she concluded.

Ganesh, Correspondent of the school, added, "We believe in nurturing students beyond academics. These world records showcase their teamwork, endurance, and problem-solving skills. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and will continue to encourage them to aim higher."

Students who took part in the record attempts shared their excitement and pride. A Grade 9 student said, "Being part of a world record was an exhilarating experience. We worked together as a team, and the sense of accomplishment is amazing. This event has strengthened my confidence and shown me the true power of perseverance."

Parents also praised the school's initiative. A parent of a Grade 7 student shared, "Marg Vidhyalaya consistently motivates students to go beyond their limits. These records are more than just achievements; they instil character, teamwork, and resilience in our children. I am incredibly proud of my child and deeply grateful to the school for creating such opportunities."

The remarkable success of Marg Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School is attributed to the relentless efforts of its students, faculty, and leadership. The outstanding achievements of the school have not only set new records but have also inspired students to strive for excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. The School continues to be an inspiration of learning and innovation, setting benchmarks for others to follow.

