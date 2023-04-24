New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI/SRV): Mari State University, one of the premier institutes in Russia, invites applications from interested students for its prestigious MBBS programme. In 2009, Mari State University was granted the gold medal in the "European Quality: 100 Best Universities of the Russian Federation" competition, in recognition of its excellence in medical education. The University was established in Yoshkar-Ola in 1972 and has since become renowned for providing top-notch medical education at an affordable cost, earning a place among Russia's leading medical universities.

Mari-El Republic located in the centre of the European part of Russia, is the home to one of the most popular classical universities, Mari State University. The capital city of the Mari-El Republic, Yoshkar-Ola is one of the most multinational cities in Russia and the world. At the moment, more than 2,900 foreign students from 47 countries of the world (CIS, Central Asia, South and Southeast Asia, Africa, North Africa, and South America) study at Mari State University alone. The majority of the student population belongs to India with an approximate figure of 1600 students enrolled in the medical degree at Mari State University.

Also Read | Sudan Crisis: India Begins 'Operation Kaveri' To Rescue Indians Stranded From Violence-Hit North African Country.

Thanks to the well-established traditions of interethnic communication, the diversity of representatives of language groups, good ecology, temperate continental climate, developed infrastructure and compactness of the city, proximity to megacities and an ideal ratio of price and quality of education, a unique ecosystem has been created in the capital of the Republic of Mari El for the development of intercultural communication, which allows living, study and work without interrupting the process of globalization. The atmosphere of Yoshkar-Ola allows the students to concentrate on educational and scientific activities as much as possible.

Under the leadership of its dynamic Rector, Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail, Mari State University has been actively and successfully promoting the export of educational services, developing academic mobility of students and teachers, and expanding educational and scientific interuniversity cooperation, regularly confirming the quality of Russian higher education and the status of the Republic of Mari El as a point of cultural integration. Today, the internationalization of education is one of the key indicators of the university's development strategy, including one of the university's strategic projects as a participant in the Priority 2030 federal program. More than 100 students have trained annually at the preparatory department. The high performance of MarSU in this area confirms its consistently high positions in prestigious rankings. So, according to the results of 2022, Mari State University took 38th place in terms of "Internationalization" in the Interfax University Ranking.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks GT to Beat MI in IPL 2023 Match 35.

On 19th April 2023, Mari State University hosted the VII International Scientific and Practical Conference "International Humanitarian Cooperation: New Challenges and Opportunities", aimed at highlighting topical issues and problems in the development of international cooperation and intercultural communication in modern conditions, global security and international law. The honorary guests of the conference will be prominent political figures and political scientists of the Russian Federation. The aim of this conference was to explore and research the ideas of increasing the infrastructure facilities for students in the Republic of Mari El and making the city of Yoshkar Ola an international hub for students travelling to Russia.

Students are able to experience firsthand the positive impact that the efforts of the University administration have had on the campus community. Through the able leadership of Rector Shvetsov Mikhail, the university has become a place where students from all walks of life feel welcome and valued. The university staff has worked tirelessly to promote diversity and inclusion and has shown a genuine commitment to creating a supportive and respectful environment for all.

For 8 years, Mari State University has been actively and successfully promoting the export of educational services. The university is assisted in this by its long-term partner, RusEducation from India. Its Chairman, Prof. S. K. Washim spoke about the prospects for cooperation: "We feel the support and interest in promoting Russian education abroad from the government of the Republic of Mari El and the rector of MarSU Mikhail Shvetsov. Our company has fruitfully cooperated with the university. In the future, it is planned to increase the number of Indian students in the republic, which will create new jobs and strengthen the material base of the university. A new campus for 2.5 thousand foreign students has already been built at MarSU, and the number of places for accommodation will be doubled in the coming years. This creates comfortable conditions for students to study and relax, which significantly strengthens the reputation of Russian education. We, as an investor, are creating new residential infrastructure, the university is building educational and laboratory buildings. Soon MarSU will have a new building in the very centre of Yoshkar-Ola. All this allows us to consider Mariy-El as the new student capital of Russia."

Mari State University has been making news in recent times as they accommodated a large number of Ukraine-returned Indian students and helped them continue their studies at MarSU at a time when they had no hope of completing their MBBS after the military operation by Russia.

Thanks to the active work of Prof. Shvetsov and his team, Mari State University is now a beacon of multiculturalism and diversity in Russia. It serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved when a university embraces the values of inclusivity and respect and works to create an environment where all students can thrive.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)