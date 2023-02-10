Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Food Services India Pvt. Ltd. (FSIPL), one of the country's largest providers of F&B solutions with over 350 SKUs across cuisines, are expanding their portfolio with the addition of a delectable range of Fruit Crushes.

Their beverage brand Marimbula has launched fruit crushes to amplify FSIPL's reach amongst consumers & penetrate new markets. FSIPL which is a one-stop solution for all HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering) needs, is foraying into the mainstream retail formats as well with the launch of these crushes.

Launched in 2014, Marimbula is the first homegrown Indian brand of syrups. Eight years later, it is at the forefront of the expansion of the fruit-pulp market, which is anticipated to grow by USD 124.38 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.61 per cent.

Trends show people consuming a lot more beverages in general which is led by rapid urbanisation, changing consumer lifestyles, and rising disposable incomes. The hospitality industry is getting more innovative & trendy in their beverage offerings as well.

Marimbula's Fruit Crush Range comprises of 8 fresh and fruity flavours, among them Pineapple, Strawberry, Mango, Butterscotch, Orange, Kiwi, Pink Guava and Lychee. Their range contains 35 per cent of fresh fruit content which is completely natural with great product consistency. With Marimbula flavours, one can create a limitless number of cocktails & mocktails ranging both Indian and International mixes. Marimbula is the only brand that presents ethnic Indian flavours such as Saffron Cream, Paan, Cumin Spice, Tamarind, and Coconut Fudge.

Commenting on the range, Harshad Jain, Brand Head, Marimbula said, "The crushes range is a natural extension for Marimbula brand. We specialise in natural, unadulterated fruity flavours and what better way to take the brand to our new audiences such as kids and families than with the crushes range."

Targeted towards the HORECA segment, institutional bakeries, home bakers, wholesalers & retailers, the brand USP is that it doesn't require the addition of any preservatives and this helps in retaining its authentic taste & aroma. At a competitive price of Rs. 250 and Rs. 280 for a 1-litre bottle, Marimbula range of crushes will be sold through E-commerce platforms, Modern trade formats and traditional HORECA distributors.

FSIPL, through Marimbula has helped many customers and mixologists create innovative bar menu, develop unique mixes through their team of dedicated mixologists & help in creating a strong ecosystem for lounge & bar Industry in India.

Launched in 2014, Marimbula Gourmet beverage boasts a diverse range of gourmet syrups, toppings, sauces and frappe pre-mixes exclusively created to cater to the need of the consumer, thus enabling them to experience both exotic Indian and International flavours. The moniker has been derived from a plucked box musical instrument from the Caribbean called the Marimbula, which consists of a wooden box with a sound hole cut in its centre. Across this hole, a number of metal strips are attached at one end to the resonating box. These metal strips are tuned to different pitches, and are plucked to produce a baseline for the music. Marimbula Gourmet beverage too has that base for all drinks, and can create innovative, diverse and authentic concoctions.

Food Services India Pvt Ltd (FSIPL) was established as a corporate brand in 2015. The company sees itself as a complete solutions provider, India's largest in the F&B space. FSI offers over 350+ products across cuisines and meal courses, embracing marinades and coatings, taste enhancers, Indian gravies, spices, sauces, soups, pre-mixes (including bakery and confectionary pre-mixes), and herbs, dips and sprinklers. Its brands Sunbay, Marimbula and Chef's Art are pioneers in the space, and are supported by best-in-class manufacturing and products.

