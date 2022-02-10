New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): The story of a region in conflict, told through the story of a single terror attack.

Based upon personal interviews with the protagonists, police chargesheets and other evidence. As Far as the Saffron Fields is by far the most definitive book on the Pulwama attack, going where no book on the Kashmir conflict has gone before.

Commenting on the publication of his new book, IPS officer, Danesh Rana, quoted, "Here is an account that would negate many narratives build around the deadly Pulwama attack. The book also highlights the involvement of proscribed outfits sponsored by Pakistan and their role in creating an eco-system for terrorism to flourish."

Speaking about publishing this book marking the 3rd year of the Pulwama Attack, Executive Editor, Swati Chopra, said, "This is the definitive book on the Pulwama conspiracy, the one that gives the full story - from how the conspiracy was hatched and carried out, to its investigation, the cracking of the case and the filing of the chargesheet. Through it all, the book provides rare insights into the current reality of militancy in Kashmir. The fact that it has been written by a serving IPS officer lends further credibility to the narrative."

About the book

In March 2019, two militants were killed during a siege at a house in Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar. One of them was known simply as 'Idrees Bhai'. The encounter was forgotten for the most part, until investigators came upon a mangled phone that had been destroyed by Idrees Bhai. When the Samsung smartphone began to reveal its secrets, investigators realized they had hit upon a motherlode. For, Idrees Bhai was none other than Umar Farooq Alvi, the mastermind of the Pulwama suicide attack of February, 2019 which had killed forty CRPF personnel, the deadliest terror attack on Indian security forces since 1989.

Now, for the first time, serving IPS officer, Danesh Rana meticulously pieces together the conspiracy behind the attack. Based upon personal interviews with the protagonists, police chargesheets and other evidence, Rana breaks down the modern face of militancy in Kashmir, fuelled by highly radicalised young Kashmiris who are playing in the hands of terrorist organisations and often falling victims to the cycle of violence and bloodshed.

Piecing together the stories of several actors - from Umar the dreaded terrorist to Insha, the love of his life; from Adil Dar, the man who rammed a van full of explosives into the CRPF bus to Head Constable Jaimal Singh, the driver of that ill-fated bus - As Far as the Saffron Fields is by far the definitive book on the Pulwama attack.

About the Author

Danesh Rana is a serving Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre. He is currently ADGP in Jammu and Kashmir. He is the author of Red Maize (2015), which was awarded the Tata Literature Live First Book Award, Fiction.

HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award four times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

