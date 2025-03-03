NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: AiVANTA, a Mumbai-based MarTech leader in AI-powered, personalized video solutions, has announced its expansion into Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its mission to transform customer engagement through innovative technology. The move aligns with the UAE's focus on digital transformation and strengthens AiVANTA's presence in a region recognized for its innovation-driven economy and diverse business landscape.

Founded in 2023 by Karan Ahuja, Rupak Shah, Rajesh Grover, and Rajat Tyagi, AiVANTA is an AI-powered video platform designed to enhance customer engagement and drive conversions. By delivering hyper-personalized video experiences that combine deep personalization with localization, AiVANTA ensures every interaction is relevant and impactful. Seamlessly integrating with CRMs, marketing automation, and CPaaS tools, AiVANTA enables enterprises to scale customer communication effortlessly, optimizing engagement and maximizing impact across the entire customer lifecycle.

The Dubai expansion builds on AiVANTA's early success in the region, including the expansion of its BFSI clientele with Al-Wathba and its recent partnership with one of the largest healthcare chains in Dubai, Aster Healthcare. These early wins underscore AiVANTA's capability to meet the unique needs of the UAE market.

Karan Ahuja, Co-founder and CEO of AiVANTA, said the Dubai expansion represents a critical step in the company's growth. "We are excited to bring AiVANTA to Dubai, a city known for embracing innovation and fostering global business excellence," Ahuja said. "This expansion allows us to collaborate with companies in a dynamic market and demonstrate how AI-powered videos can transform customer engagement. Since we are building in India but building for the world, Dubai was our natural extension from India. Plus, its multi-ethnicity allows us to expand our multilingual offerings that we built in India."

AiVANTA's platform is designed to meet the unique needs of the UAE market. Its ability to create multilingual and culturally relevant content ensures effective communication across the country's diverse population, deepening engagement and building trust.Banking, insurance, healthcare, and telecom brands use AiVANTA's hyper-personalized videos to enhance engagement and simplify communication. Banks deliver tailored financial insights, insurers personalize policy updates, healthcare providers educate patients, and telecom companies enhance customer interactions--ensuring every message is relevant, impactful, and conversion-driven.

The expansion builds on AiVANTA's strong foundation, supported by an impressive roster of clients including ICICI Bank, Bajaj Allianz, Canara-HSBC, Tata Mutual Funds, Ajax Engineering, and Aster Healthcare. With its innovative technology and proven success across industries, AiVANTA is well-positioned to support the UAE's digital transformation goals and set new standards in personalized communication, helping businesses globally exceed customer expectations and build lasting relationships.

