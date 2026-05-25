Business News | Marushika Technology Limited Achieves FY26 Revenue of RS 11,643 Lakhs; PAT Rises 43% YoY

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: Marushika Technology Limited (MTL) (NSE - SME: MARUSHIKA), Marushika Technology Limited is a leading IT & telecom solutions provider specializing in Data centre Management, IT infrastructure, SaaS platform, telecom systems, power management and Cyber security & surveillance solutions, reported strong financial performance for FY26 and H2 FY26. The company achieved FY26 revenue of ₹11,642.78 Lakhs with Net Profit rising 43% YoY to ₹895.06 Lakhs. In H2 FY26, revenue grew 39% YoY to ₹6,778.84 Lakhs, while Net Profit surged 88% YoY to ₹583.88 Lakhs, reflecting strong business momentum and improved operational efficiency.

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Management Perspective

Mr. JP Pandey, Whole Time Director on their H2 & FY26 financial performance

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"FY26 was a strong year for Marushika Technology Limited with revenue reaching ₹11,642.78 Lakhs, EBITDA Margin improving to 13.78%, and Net Profit growing 43% YoY to ₹895.06 Lakhs. Our H2 FY26 performance further reflected strong execution and growing demand across IT infrastructure, telecom, and smart solutions."

About Marushika Technology Limited

Marushika Technology Limited (MTL) is a leading IT and telecom services provider delivering comprehensive solutions.

As a value-added distributor and authorized solution provider for multiple global and indigenous OEMs, MTL delivers customized, high-quality technology solutions that empower enterprises to transform and stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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