New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday said it has launched a new version of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga. The vehicle is priced in the range of Rs 8.35 to Rs 12.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki said in a statement, the Next-Gen Ertiga in a refreshed new avatar. It is powered by K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology and driven by an all-new advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Sedated, Raped by Neighbour in Khajuri.

"The Next-Gen Ertiga with advanced technology features will also come with a new engine and an all-new transmission," Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in a statement.

The Next-Gen K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8 kw at 6000 rpm and a max torque of 136.8 Nm at 4400 rpm.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Tribal Girl Gang Raped in Santiniketan.

It is available both in petrol and CNG options.

The company claimed that Next-Gen Ertiga offers a mileage of 20.51 km per litre (petrol) and 26.11 km per kg (CNG). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)