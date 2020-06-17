Business News | Maruti Suzuki Partners with Karur Vysya Bank for Finance Schemes

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Amid weak consumer sentiment and Covid-19 lockdown, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Karur Vysya Bank to offer consumers flexible financing schemes to own a new car.

"To move forward in a changing business environment, we must take action, combining customer-centered finance products with a wide range of options to choose from," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki.

"In light of the current situation of fighting Covid-19 pandemic challenges, attractive products like EMI holiday period will provide the required financial solution to the customers," he said.

J Natarajan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Karur Vysya Bank, said easy availability of finance is a key driver during these times.

"Karur Vysya Bank offers customers in-principle loan sanction in 15 minutes and existing customer of the bank can get their loans disbursed on the same day. The entire process from application to disbursement of the loan is digitalised with no manual intervention."

Maruti Suzuki's vast network of 3,086 new car retail outlets across 1,964 cities and towns added with 780 branches of Karur Vysya Bank across 22 states will make these schemes accessible for consumers across India, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

