Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 19 (ANI): India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has decided to set up new manufacturing plants in Haryana with an investment of around Rs 20,000 crore. Haryana Government has allocated 900 acres of land to Maruti Suzuki for the new plants.

Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited signed agreements for land for the proposed manufacturing units.

Also Read | RCB vs GT Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Shines As Bangalore Stay In Contention For Playoffs.

Maruti Suzuki's new plants are to be set up at 800 acres site at IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district of the state. Hundred acres of land has been allocated for Suzuki Motorcycle plant.

Speaking at the agreement signing event held in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "today after 40 years history has repeated itself".

Also Read | Nikhat Zareen Clinches Gold At World Boxing Championships 2022: A Look At Indian Boxer’s Major Achievements.

"Forty years back an MoU was also signed which played a big role in changing the picture and destiny of Haryana's development and today a new agreement is signed," he said.

An official release said that 900 acres of land has been handed over to Maruti Suzuki.

The Chief Minister said in today's programme Rs 2400 crore has been given to Haryana through HSIIDC. For the first time in the history of Haryana, such a big transaction has happened. This agreement will write a new script for development in Haryana, he added.

Khattar said that with the establishment of the plant, 13,000 people would get employment opportunities. An amount of Rs 2400 crore has been spent for purchase the land for the said plant and more than Rs 20,000 crore are to be invested.

Chief Minister said that Gurugram has developed because of Maruti. Also, the automobile industry flourished in Gurugram and many companies came. Other industries also played an important role in the economic progress of Gurugram.

Maruti's new plants are to be set up in Kharkhoda on 800 acres and 100 acres of land respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)