All available oxygen should be used to save lives, said the country's largest car maker

New Delhi [India], Apr 28 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki said on Wednesday it is advancing bi-annual maintenance shutdown across manufacturing facilities to May 1 from June to make oxygen available for medical needs.

As Covid 2.0 unfolds and active cases continue to rise, both the company's manufacturing facilities in Haryana as well as Suzuki Motor Gujarat will remain shut till May 9.

"As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components," said the country's largest car maker.

"In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives," it said in a statement. (ANI)

