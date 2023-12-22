NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Audible, an Amazon company and a leading global provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, released its lists of Most Listened To content, across genres and formats (podcasts and audiobooks) for the year of 2023 on Audible India.

Among the standout titles that made it to the Top 5 Most Popular Podcasts were Shrimad-Bhagavad Geeta: Voice of Krishna and Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition), those that ranked in the Top 5 Most Popular Audiobooks in 2023 were Complete Chanakya Neeti and Atomic Habits.

Featuring in the Top 5 Newly Released Podcasts in 2023 were Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition) starring Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill and Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye (Hindi Edition), where Jaideep Ahlawat brought Clint Barton's character to life. The Hindi Audible Original podcast series had listeners hooked to the Marvel universe that took them 30 years into the future to a post-apocalyptic world. The Top 5 Newly Released Audiobooks in 2023 included titles across genres such as Energize Your Mind, Doglapan, and The Hidden Hindu among others.

Well-being and self-development topped the charts when it came to the Top 5 Most-Listened-To Genres by Indians. Popular audiobooks and podcasts that listeners tuned into this year were Do Epic Shit, 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think, Habits for Happiness and Roz ke Mantra Om Swami ke Saath, among others. Claiming their positions in the Premium Plus category for 3 years in a row were Atomic Habits and The Psychology of Money, indicating that Indians are in a quest for motivation that helps them grow and evolve.

Fiction and romance featured as the second favourite genre among listeners, where Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said (Season 1 and 2) starring Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas, Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya (Season 1) voiced by Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, and Piya Milan Chawk 2 written and narrated by Divya Prakash Dubey made it to the Top 5 Fiction and Romance Podcasts second year in a row. Audiobooks that made it to the list include The Immortals of Meluha and Dark Matter continuing to be the most-loved titles in this genre.

Pop-culture and memoirs were widely sought-after categories and passed the 'vibe-check,' with titles such as The Sandman, Act I (Hindi Edition) written by Neil Gaiman, and voiced by a talented cast including Tabu, Vijay Varma, Manoj Bajpayee, Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, My Experiments with Truth by Mohandas K. Gandi, and Autobiography of a Yogi narrated by Ben Kingsley featuring in the top 5 most listened to titles within the genre.

Religion and spirituality was another popular genre on the service, making Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition) and Energize Your Mind the most popular audiobooks, reigning over both the classics and the newly released categories. Listeners also turned to revered epics to seek wisdom from lessons in podcasts such as Suno Mahabharata Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath and Shiv Purana Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath.

2023 also witnessed a 'stream' of starry debuts on the audio streaming service with renowned actors taking to Audible for the first time with titles like Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow (Hindi Edition), a sci-fi and fantasy title, headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Masaba Gupta, Siyaah, a thriller headlined by Jimmy Shergill; and Desi Down Under, a coming-of-age story voiced by Adarsh Gourav, Taaruk Raina, and Prajakta Koli, among others.

Karen Appathurai Wiggins, Head of Content, APAC Audible, said, "It's been an exceptional 5 years for Audible's service in India and a rewarding journey understanding the diverse preferences of the audience. As we commence the next chapter, we are committed to pushing the envelope further by bringing the audiences what they love - authentic storytelling from unique voices across the country through a collection of immersive audiobooks and podcasts."

Check out all the Top 5 Most Listened to categories below #AudibleStats2023:

Audiobooks

Top 5 Most Popular Audiobooks in 2023

* Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition)* Complete Chanakya Neeti* Atomic Habits* Valmiki Ramayan (Hindi Edition)* Panchatantra (Hindi Edition)

Top 5 Newly Released Audiobooks in 2023

* Energize Your Mind* Doglapan* The Hidden Hindu* The Alexander Secret (Hindi Edition)* Why I am a Hindu

Top 5 Religion and Spirituality Audiobooks

* Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition)* Shiv Puran (Hindi Edition)* Gita* Energize Your Mind* Garuda Puran

Top 5 Self-Help Audiobooks

* Complete Chanakya Neeti (Unabridged)* Atomic Habits (Unabridged)* Do Epic Shit (Unabridged)* 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think (Unabridged)* How to Train Your Mind

Top 5 Action & Adventure Audiobooks

* A Selection of the Cases of Sherlock Holmes* The Hidden Hindu* The Alexander Secret (Hindi Edition)* Vikram and Vetaal* Cursed (Hindi Edition)

Top Pop-Culture and Memoir Audiobooks

* Complete Chanakya Neeti* The Sandman, Act I (Hindi Edition)* My Experiments with Truth* Autobiography of a Yogi (Hindi Edition)* Doglapan

PODCASTS

Top 5 Most Popular Originals & Exclusive Podcasts in 2023

* Shrimad-Bhagavad Geeta: Voice of Krishna* Kama Sutra* Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition)* Suno Mahabharat Devdutt Pattanaik ke Saath* Shiv Purana Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath

Top 5 Most Popular Newly Released O&E Podcasts in 2023

* Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition)* VEDA 360 degrees: Deep dive into the foundation of Sanatan Dharma* Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye (Hindi Edition)* I Am* Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast

Top 5 Wellness & Self-Help Podcasts

* Kama Sutra* Chanakya for Youth* Roz Ke Mantra Om Swami ke saath* Corporate Chanakya (English)* Habits for Happiness

Top 5 Mythology Podcasts

* Shrimad-Bhagavad Geeta: Voice of Krishna* Suno Mahabharat Devdutt Pattanaik ke Saath* Shiv Purana Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath* VEDA 360 degrees: Deep dive into the foundation of Sanatan Dharma* Revisiting Mahabharata with Devdutt Pattanaik

Top 5 Pop-culture & Memoir Podcasts

* Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast* Main Hi Kahaani Hoon* Qisse Lockdown Ke With Neelesh Misra* Show Me the Money* Old School Romance

Top 5 Drama & Romance Podcasts

* Piya Milan Chawk 2* Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said, Season 2* Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya, Season 1* Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said* Darmiyaan

Top 5 Action & Adventure Podcasts

Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition)Baby DollKaali AwaazeinVikram BeetaalMarvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye (Hindi Edition)

Audible, an Amazon company, is a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible.in content includes more than 400,000 audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. Audible has millions of members around the world who subscribe to one of 11 localized services designed for customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. Audible members download nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.

