Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marwari Catalysts, India's fastest growing startup accelerator, announces its first set of D2C startups for its accelerator cohort program, 'Thrive', backing the next generation of consumer products built by founders from across the country.

After the successful 3 full exits and 1 partial exit of startups, MCats now stands proudly with a family of 50+ portfolio startups. The cohort program will help accelerate D2C startupswho have delivered early success and have on-ground impact with products built by Bharat, for Bharat.

The D2C ecosystem is constantly evolving and MCats aims to share their playbook and create a tailor-made strategy to support the disruptive D2C startups in the country who are on their journey of redefining the new-age consumer of India. The finalists are shortlisted from over 300+ applications coming from different Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III cities and following a rigorous screening process.

Keen to help businesses and entrepreneurs scale up, the 12-week program would empower the selected D2C startups with expert mentoring, expert advice, market access and making them investment ready.

Supporting the growth of D2C industry and commenting on the cohort announcement, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marwari Catalysts says, "Today, D2C is a game-changer! And India is definitely riding the D2C wave."

Further adding, Sushil says, "With our accelerator program, Thrive, we are constantly working towards supporting brands to thrive in highly competitive scenarios of today."

"With the right resources, pedigree, experience, and network, we'll allow this selective cohort of brands to unleash their innovative minds to meet the ever-changing needs of customers and eventually accelerate their growth."

The startups that are selected from a highly competitive pool of applications are

Prakrti Clothing

Prakrti is a nature-inspired sustainable fashion brand for Women's apparel. Their key focus is on creating planet-positive clothing that offsets the carbon footprint of every product they make.

ThelaGaadi

ThelaGaadi is a homegrown brand for socks, Tote bag, hanky& accessories. Their high-quality products have nostalgic designs, which are a tribute to the stories we have all grown up hearing, making us kinder, funnier, and wiser through the years.

Damroo

Damroo is India's first audio streaming app that treasures non-film music. It has a variety of artists, right from Kishore Kumar to Divine, and songs in every regional language.

Nuskha

Nuskha is a one-of-its-kind pregnancy nutrition company. It is established by a mother-son duo who are redesigning traditional Indian pregnancy and post-pregnancy nutrition.

Bikecart

Bikecart is a one-stop shop for all your cycling needs. People can buy, sell, upgrade, customize or book a service with just a click of a button from the comfort of their homes.

JoGenii

JoGenii is a startup by a young couple. It is India's first curated marketplace for discovering play-based educational toys and skill-building products.

Mystery Rhino

Mystery Rhino is an Earth-friendly company in the process of making sustainable products with recycled and biodegradable material. The first product they have launched in the line is the footwear collection made of recycled RPET, rubber, PU, and eco-friendly alternative to real leather.

Shilpkaari

Shilpkaari brings you a line of fine handcrafted leather juttis from the artisans of Rajasthan, an experience that is deeply steeped in our culture and tradition. Each piece is designed with an exquisite blend of royalty, comfort, and tradition.

