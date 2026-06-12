Business News | Marwari Catalysts Group Signs MOU with Tvara to Embed an AI Sales Engine Inside Portfolio Startups

PNN

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 12: MarwariCatalystsGroup(MCatsGroup), one of Bharat's leading founder-first MSME and startup ecosystems, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tvara, the AI sales platform trusted by AWS, Google, Nvidia and Modal. The partnership embeds Tvara's AI "sales brain" directly into the MCats portfolio, giving founders across seven active markets - India, UAE, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Singapore and Sri Lanka a decisive edge on the metric that decides whether a startup survives: turning leads into revenue.

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The collaboration is built on three pillars - portfolio startup support, AI-led sales enablement, and market access & growth, combining MCats' acceleration, capital and mentorship engine with Tvara's automated, intelligence-first go-to-market platform.

The problem that quietly kills early-stage startups

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Most founders don't lose because their product is weak. They lose because sales stalls. Industry data shows sales teams spend roughly 70% of their time researching leads and only 30% actually selling, losing as much as 40 hours a week to manual prep across 12+ disconnected tools. For a lean startup team, that lost time is the difference between a pipeline that converts and one that goes cold.

Top 5 reasons Organisations are shifting to Tvara

Tvara is an AI sales platform and matching engine that does what a CRM cannot: instead of merely storing contacts, it identifies the buyer, maps their role, intent and pain to the right product, and fires the right next action across email, WhatsApp and calls before a sales rep even steps in. It replaces a fragmented stack with one intelligent system, powered by four connected engines:

1) Matching Engine. Sales teams do not lose deals because they lack leads. They lose them because the right leads are buried inside hundreds of names, roles, companies, pain points, buying signals, and intent levels. Tvara's Matching Engine identifies the best-fit buyers by understanding personality, requirements, urgency, pain points, and relevance, so reps know exactly who to prioritise before outreach even begins.

2) Campaign outreach across email, calls, and WhatsApp. Once the right leads are identified, Tvara generates personalised outreach scripts for email, call, and WhatsApp together. Reps do not have to manually think through what to say, when to say it, or how to follow up. The system helps them move faster with context-aware communication across every channel.

3) Action-led analysis. Instead of overwhelming dashboards, Tvara delivers a prioritised, urgency-ranked action queue, detects winning patterns automatically, and surfaces pipeline risks early, so teams focus only on the deals most likely to move forward.

4) Integrations with the existing stack. Tvara connects with Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Gmail, Outlook, WhatsApp, Twilio, Zapier, and webhooks, without forcing teams to replace their current systems or rebuild their sales process from scratch.

5) Enterprise customization. For enterprise teams, Tvara can customise how matching, scoring, campaign behaviour, follow-up logic, and outreach flows work based on their sales process, industry, customer segments, and internal operating style. This allows teams to keep their existing structure while making their sales motion sharper, faster, and more intelligent.

How this directly increases sales

For a single lead, manual qualification takes around 7-8 minutes to gather details, understand fit, and decide the next step. With Tvara's Matching Engine, the same process takes just 5-6 seconds, allowing thousands of leads to be analysed and qualified in 20-30 minutes instead of days.

The result is faster, smarter selling. Tvara reports up to a 3.2x higher reply rate versus generic outreach and a 28% lift in conversion versus manual cadences because every lead is routed to the right offer, message and channel, and the engine gets smarter with every open, reply, objection and close. For founders, that means a shorter sales cycle, higher win rates, and a go-to-market motion that scales without scaling headcount. Tvara is TAC Security-verified and offers a 14-day free trial with no credit card required.

A vision, scaled by AI

"My dream has always been to build 1,000 entrepreneurs from emerging cities and connect them to opportunities across India and the world. But ambition alone doesn't scale a company's execution does," said Sushil Sharma, Chairman, Marwari Catalysts Group. "Our founders from Tier-2 and Tier-3 India have the hunger and the resilience. With Tvara, we're handing them a sales advantage that, until now, only the best-funded metro startups could afford. This is what founder-first looks like in the age of AI."

"MCats has built something rare a deep, high-conviction pipeline of founders from every corner of Bharat, now scaling into Africa and Southeast Asia," said Ruchika, Founder & CEO, Tvara.

"We're not joining their stack as just another tool. We intend to become the default sales layer for the next wave of breakout startups and this partnership puts that engine in their hands from day one. With the aim to become a core research and data led company" said Shishir Govinda, Co-Founder & CTO, Tvara.

MarwariCatalystsGroup(MCatsGroup) is a Bharat-first, founder-first startup ecosystem helping ambitious founders from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities build companies that scale beyond geography. Through its accelerator, venture studio and AIF Cat-1 fund, MCats has supported 200+ startups, made 100+ investments, and helped create over 5,000 jobs with 35% women founders across Jodhpur, Jaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Learn more at marwaricatalysts.com.

Tvara is an AI sales platform and matching engine that pairs every lead with the right offer, message angle, channel and next action across email, WhatsApp and calls. Built on its proprietary architecture and trusted by partners including AWS, Google, Nvidia and Modal, Tvara helps teams stop guessing and start closing replacing a fragmented sales stack with one intelligent system. Learn more at tvara.global.

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