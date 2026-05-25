Business News | Masti Zone Expands Its World of Entertainment with a Grand New Opening in Lucknow

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 25: Lucknow, a city that has always carried within itself the elegance of tradition alongside the excitement of modern living, has now welcomed a new destination where energy, celebration, laughter, and togetherness come alive under one roof. Masti Zone has officially opened its newest outlet at Crown Mall, Ayodhya Road, Chinhat, bringing with it an immersive indoor entertainment experience designed for families, children, friends, and thrill seekers of every age group.

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Situated on the 2nd Floor of Crown Mall, the newly launched outlet has been thoughtfully designed as far more than just a gaming arena. It is a vibrant recreational space where moments turn into memories, where your celebrations are certain to become grander, and where people momentarily step away from the pressures of routine life to reconnect with joy in its purest form.

The new Lucknow outlet offers an exciting mix of experiences that combine classic favourites with modern attractions. From high-energy bowling lanes and adrenaline-filled trampoline zones to immersive VR games, arcade gaming experiences, soft play areas for children, dashing cars, and an advanced cricket simulator, the venue has been curated to cater to every generation simultaneously. Whether it is a child experiencing the excitement of arcade lights for the very first time, teenagers competing over virtual reality adventures, or families bonding over bowling sessions, the space has been created to ensure that entertainment becomes shared rather than isolated.

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What distinguishes this new opening is the atmosphere itself. Every corner of the venue reflects movement, colour, excitement, and participation. In a time when most interactions have gradually shifted toward screens and isolation, spaces that encourage real-world experiences, collective enjoyment, and family bonding have become increasingly meaningful. This is precisely where Masti Zone attempts to create a difference, and we do so by building environments where people spend time, but also genuinely experience 'being' together.

The inclusion of dedicated soft play sections and family-oriented attractions also reflects the brand's larger commitment toward creating safe, secure, and inclusive entertainment environments. Parents today are seeking spaces where comfort, safety, cleanliness, engagement, and enjoyment coexist. The Lucknow outlet has been structured keeping these expectations at its core.

The launch further strengthens Masti Zone's growing presence across India as the brand continues expanding its footprint through large-scale indoor entertainment destinations. Over the years, the company has steadily built a reputation for introducing modern recreational concepts that merge technology, physical activity, excitement, and social interaction into a single experience.

Speaking about the opening, the management expressed enthusiasm about bringing the Masti Zone experience to Lucknow, a city known for its vibrant culture and rapidly growing lifestyle landscape. The new outlet aims to become so much more than a mere gaming destination. This is going to be your 'latest preferred hub' for birthday celebrations, weekend outings, school gatherings, family visits, and festive occasions.

As urban lifestyles continue becoming faster and increasingly digital, destinations that allow people to pause, laugh, play, compete, and celebrate together are gaining deeper significance than ever before. With its newest opening in Lucknow, Masti Zone enters the city as a space built around shared happiness and unforgettable experiences rooted in active engagement. Here's to a whole new era of entertainment centres with Masti Zone lighting the pathway!

The new outlet is now officially open for visitors at:

2nd Floor, Masti Zone, Crown Mall, Ayodhya Road, Chinhat, Lucknow.

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