Business News | Maternity Health Insurance: Coverage, Waiting Period and Benefits

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 9: A baby changes everything. Your sleep, your weekends, your grocery list, and very quickly, your monthly budget. Somewhere between the midnight cravings, the scan appointments, and the ever-growing list of things to buy before the due date, one expense tends to show up in almost every conversation: the hospital bill.

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A standard delivery at a decent private hospital in India can cost upwards of ₹80,000. Add a C-section, an extended stay, or a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit admission for the newborn, and that figure doubles.

That is what a health insurance plan with maternity insurance benefits is built for. It takes some of the financial pressure off, so you can focus more on preparing for your baby and less on hospital expenses.

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What Bills Will Your Maternity Cover Handle?

More than you might expect. A good health insurance plan with maternity benefits does not just show up on delivery day. It is with you from the first trimester through the early weeks of your baby's life.

Pre-natal consultations, routine blood work, ultrasounds, and prescribed medications are usually covered. The delivery itself, whether normal or C-section covered, too. So are post-delivery follow-ups and your newborn's hospitalisation expenses, including vaccinations, for a specified period.

The Waiting Period Rule That You Need to Be Aware of

If you are already pregnant and shopping for maternity insurance right now, the current pregnancy likely will not be covered. Insurers apply a waiting period before pregnancy-related claims kick in, and depending on the plan, that window can be anywhere from 12 months to 4 years.

Remember to buy a health insurance plan before you plan for the baby, not after the test comes back positive. Serve the waiting period quietly in the background while life moves forward. By the time you actually need the cover, it is already done waiting.

Network Hospital or Not, It Makes a Big Difference

Where you give birth matters beyond just the quality of care. At a network hospital, the insurer coordinates directly with the hospital. You focus on recovery. The bills sort themselves out. At a non-network hospital, you pay the full amount first and then file for reimbursement, a process that may feel time-consuming and exhaustive.

Non-payable items like masks, thermometers, and other consumables are also usually covered at network hospitals, things you would otherwise pay for out of pocket. Treatment costs are pre-negotiated too, which means the hospital cannot run through your sum insured faster than expected.

Add-Ons That Make a Real Difference

The base cover handles the essentials. But a couple of add-ons are worth serious thought depending on your situation.

The mom-to-be cover takes care of delivery expenses for both normal and C-section births. The newborn baby cover steps in right after, handling your baby's first hospitalisation needs. And if you are on the IVF or IUI path, the assisted procreation cover is one of the few options in the market that actually covers those treatments, something most standard plans exclude.

One more thing: the premium you pay for a health insurance plan with maternity benefits qualifies for a deduction under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. So the cover saves you money while it protects you.

Conclusion

Getting ready for a baby already comes with enough planning, appointments, and last-minute decisions. The financial part should not catch you off guard. Buying maternity insurance early, understanding the waiting period, and checking what your health insurance plan covers can save a lot of stress later.

When the time finally comes, you will already have enough on your mind. Worrying about hospital bills does not need to be one of them.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)