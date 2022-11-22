Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chennai-based Matrix Business Services India Pvt. Ltd., a leading Business Assurance Services Company, part of the UDS Group, was recently recognised and awarded "Partner of the Year 2022" by one of the world's most valuable companies, Procter & Gamble (P&G) at a recently held event in Cincinnati, USA, for their contribution in transforming their business processes.

Matrix was among the 11 external business partners (EBPs) chosen from a global network of over 50,000 for the year 2021 - 22. "Being chosen from such a large pool of contenders makes us feel proud of the transformational approach invested into this relationship. This recognition is also a testament to key stakeholders, viz., employees, associates, and other external partners, who have been instrumental in making Matrix an integral part of this growing business association with P&G for over a decade," said Jayasree Srinivasan, Managing Director.

Also Read | Alluri, Andhra Pradesh | Six Devotees Were Killed, 4 Injured After a Lorry Collided with a … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Adding on, Jayasree says, "this is a wonderful acknowledgment of Matrix's expertise in running an end-to-end business process in such a complex and niche area like Trade Fund Management, that too across several countries. It is the hard work and dedication of team Matrix that has paved the way to achieve this feat, which is the highest honour a P&G partner can get."

"These companies have been among the very best in delivering sustained and exceptional contributions, and we celebrate them for being integral members of our supply ecosystem," said Ana Elena Marziano, P&G's Chief Purchasing Officer.

Also Read | Ask The Stars: 5 Scandalous Thoughts That Came To Our Mind After Seeing Lee Min-ho And Gong Hyo-Jin’s Stills.

Harini Harikrishna, Head of Trade Fund Management Operations at Matrix says, "P&G commonly refers to Matrix as their "Custodian of Funds". Currently, we process payments of millions of dollars, across 13 countries. I believe that it is our ability to rapidly scale up and improve efficiency through technology-led innovations, both at the back end and on-field visits in close partnership to P&G that has enabled us to win this accolade."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)